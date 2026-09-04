TCL Technology Group Corporation: TCL Showcases AI Inspired Life at IFA 2026 Through Its Screen Universe

From next-generation displays and AI-powered smart home experiences to sports-inspired moments, TCL presents an immersive vision of everyday life in the AI era.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL unveiled its vision for an AI Inspired Life at IFA 2026 through the "Inspiration Habitat," an immersive smart-living environment that brings together next-generation displays, AI-powered smart home experiences and sustainable energy solutions. Built around TCL's Screen Universe, the exhibition shows how screens across forms and applications are evolving into intelligent interfaces connecting people with content, services and the physical world.

With the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 taking place in Berlin during IFA, TCL is extending this vision from the exhibition floor to sports-inspired fan experiences, showing how display innovation and AI-enabled living can bring the energy of the court closer to everyday life.

"At IFA 2026, TCL is showing how AI and display innovation can create more intuitive, immersive and human-centered experiences," said Daniel Sun, CTO of TCL Industries. "Through our Screen Universe, TCL is turning advanced display technologies and AI capabilities into tangible home experiences."

TCL's Screen Universe Turns Display Innovation into Everyday Intelligence

At IFA 2026, TCL brought together voices from technology, entertainment and creative industries to examine how larger screens, improved picture quality and intelligent interaction are shaping immersive home entertainment.

A key highlight is the TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, which delivers up to 100% BT.2020 All-Scene Wide Color Gamut, precise dimming and up to HDR 10,000 nits peak brightness through next-generation display technologies. TCL also introduced RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses, the world's first Dolby Vision-certified AR glasses, extending premium viewing beyond the living room into personal, mobile scenarios.

Together, these products show how TCL is extending premium visual experiences from the living room to personal entertainment, mobility, work and public spaces, transforming screens into diverse interfaces that bring AI into everyday experiences.

AI Inspired Life: Intelligence That Lives in Everyday Moments

Through the latest NXTHOME ecosystem, TCL presents a future-oriented approach to connected living, where smart displays, connected home appliances, AI experiences, interior design and sustainable living create a home environment that adapts to people's needs.

The AiMe Family Companion Robot brings intelligent technology to life through natural multimodal interaction and lifelike motion control. TCL's AI-powered appliances, including the FreshIN 3.0 Ultra Air Conditioner, TCL Free Built-in Refrigerator and TCL AI SuperDrum Laundry Tower P9 Ultra, translate AI capabilities into practical experiences across air care, food storage and laundry care.

TCL CSOT Powers the Next Generation of Display Experiences

Through its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT is presenting technologies across IJP OLED, color e-paper and Light Field 3D at IFA 2026, opening new possibilities for large-screen entertainment, high-performance gaming, AR, automotive displays and emerging applications.

Inspire Your Passion: Bringing the Thrill of Sport Beyond the Court

From the Olympic Games to the world's top arenas, TCL continues to use sport as a powerful way to connect people through shared moments of passion, performance and possibility that Inspire Greatness in everyday life.

With IFA 2026 and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 both taking place in Berlin, TCL is bringing the energy of women's basketball into its Inspiration Habitat through basketball-inspired experiences and fan interactions. TCL is embedding the spirit of TCLforHer across its activations and global communications, celebrating the confidence, resilience and ambition represented by women's basketball.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences. Operating through two independent entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology, TCL delivers innovative solutions spanning TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy.

Today, with 50 R&D centers and 47 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

https://www.tcl.com/global/en

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