

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole SA (ACA.PA, CDA.L) announced that it has appointed Larysa Bondarieva as Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ukraine, effective September 4, 2026. She replaces Carlos de Cordoue, who is retiring after more than 40 years with the Group, including over six years as Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ukraine.



Bondarieva brings nearly 30 years of banking sector experience, with more than 25 years in senior management roles. She began her career at PrivatBank in Ukraine before joining the Crédit Agricole Group in 2003 via Credit Lyonnais Ukraine.



Over her tenure with the Group, she held multiple management positions and served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ukraine, overseeing Corporate Banking and Financial Markets.



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