Hitachi Global Life Solutions, a unit of Japanese technology conglomerate Hitachi, has announced a new series of residential EcoCute heat pump water heaters for the Japanese market, with sales set to begin progressively in November 2026. The new Y series uses natural refrigerant carbon dioxide (CO2) and is available in several configurations. At the top of the range are the BHP-FV37YD and BHP-FV46YD, two fully automatic models featuring direct mains-pressure hot-water delivery. They have storage capacities of 370 liters and 460 liters, respectively. The 370-liter model is designed for households ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...