'Advenica' recognized as 'Emerging Leader' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advenica, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has been recognized as an 'Emerging Leader' in the Secure File Transfer (SFT) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Advenica has established a strong presence in secure file transfer and controlled data exchange environments through its Secure File Import portfolio.

The rising need to securely exchange files across segmented networks is accelerating the adoption of secure file transfer solutions. Increasing cybersecurity risks, the need to transfer information between networks with different security classifications, and growing requirements to protect sensitive and critical environments are driving organizations to implement controlled file transfer mechanisms. Advanced capabilities such as hardware-enforced unidirectional data flows, physical network separation, malware scanning, and secure file import are further strengthening the demand for high-assurance file transfer solutions and creating growth opportunities for providers like Advenica.

Within the secure file transfer domain, Advenica offers solutions including File Security Screener, SecuriRAM, File Scanner Kiosk, and Data Diode Services. Among these, File Security Screener is emerging as a key solution for secure data transfer and file import in sensitive environments, combining Advenica's data diode technology with advanced malware scanning to enable the secure movement of files between segregated networks while preserving integrity, confidentiality, and network separation.

Advenica's growing traction in high-security file transfer demonstrates the increasing importance of secure information exchange within sensitive and critical environments. Advenica' File Security Screener has witnessed growing adoption among defense and government organizations. In November 2024, Advenica secured a 2 MSEK order (USD 0.18 Million) from a Finnish authority for the deployment of File Security Screener to strengthen secure file import and malware protection capabilities.

In May 2026, the company announced the expansion of its Malmö facilities, nearly doubling its office space to accommodate workforce growth, strengthen innovation capabilities, and support increasing demand from defense, government, infrastructure, and industrial customers. The expanded premises are expected to become operational from January 2027, supporting the company's long-term growth and capacity expansion strategy.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborates with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborates with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and their proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

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