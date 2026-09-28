Advenica AB: Advenica wins deal worth 3.5 million SEK from Northern European authority

Advenica has won an order in the Encryption Systems product area from a Northern European authority. The order value is SEK 3.5 million and concerns delivery of SecuriVPN devices.

Advenica is a well-established and trusted supplier of encryption systems for information at the highest classification level. SecuriVPN is a hardware-based quantum-secured network encryptor that provides the means for truly private communication within a geographically scattered organisation. The system prevents state-funded attackers from reading or changing the data. With quantum-secure algorithms, SecuriVPN excels in protecting data with extended lifetime while safeguarding against interception, replay attacks and manipulation of the information.

The order will be delivered in Q4 2026 and is part of a framework agreement communicated in November 2023. The deal includes encryption devices as well as a 3-year Maintenance and Support Agreement.



Returning customers and repeat orders under framework agreements are a clear sign of the close collaboration we build with our customers. Their trust in our products to protect crucial information is always a testament to our expertise and the quality of our service. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica



For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 28 September 2026 at 11:20.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se