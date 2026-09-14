'Advenica' recognized as a 'Star' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrants platform for the Railway Data Diode Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advenica, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has been recognized as a 'Star' in the Railway Data Diode Quadrant of the Data Diode Market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Advenica has established a strong presence in secure file transfer and controlled data exchange environments through its Secure File Import portfolio.

The accelerating digitalization of railway operations is driving the adoption of data diode solutions across the rail ecosystem. As signaling systems, trackside equipment, and operational control centers become increasingly connected, rail operators face growing pressure to extract operational data for real-time monitoring, condition-based maintenance, and analytics without exposing safety-critical OT systems to external networks. Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flows, physical IT/OT separation, and compliance with railway-specific standards such as EN 50121-4 and EN 50125-3 are further strengthening the demand for high-assurance data diodes in railway environments and creating growth opportunities for providers like Advenica.

Within the railway data diode domain, Advenica offers a broad portfolio including DD1000i, DD1000A, DD1G, DD500E, DDSFX-10G, Data Diode Engine, and Data Diode Services. Among these, the DD500E-R is emerging as a key solution for railway trackside deployments, providing secure, hardware-enforced one-way data transfer from sensitive rail systems while maintaining strict network isolation, with a robust design for trackside equipment cabinets aligned with railway standards. The solution supports an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C, enabling operational data such as telemetry, diagnostics, and status information to be exported safely without exposing signaling or other critical infrastructure systems to external networks.

Advenica' s growing traction in railway cybersecurity demonstrates the increasing importance of protecting safety-critical rail systems while enabling data-driven operations. In March 2026, the company launched the DD500E-R, a data diode specifically designed for railway trackside installations, engineered in accordance with key railway standards including EN 50121-4 for electromagnetic compatibility and EN 50125-3 for environmental conditions in trackside installations. This complements the company's broader assurance credentials, with its Data Diode DD1G having achieved Common Criteria EAL4+ certification.

In May 2026, the company announced the expansion of its Malmö facilities, nearly doubling its office space to accommodate workforce growth, strengthen innovation capabilities, and support increasing demand from defense, government, infrastructure, and industrial customers. The expanded premises are expected to become operational from January 2027, supporting the company's long-term growth and capacity expansion strategy.

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Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

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360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification .

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