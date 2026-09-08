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WKN: A3DWKK | ISIN: KYG4181B1196 | Ticker-Symbol: 16H0
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:05
1,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GREATER BAY AREA AI COMPUTING TECH CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREATER BAY AREA AI COMPUTING TECH CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,29009:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DATALOGIC
DATALOGIC SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATALOGIC SPA5,5700,00 %
ECORUB AB0,0000,00 %
GREATER BAY AREA AI COMPUTING TECH CO LTD1,2600,00 %
GREEN & GOLD MINERALS LIMITED0,052-22,96 %
SCIBASE HOLDING AB1,555-2,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.