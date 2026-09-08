Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2026The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2026Das Instrument 9M3 AU0000408783 GREEN + GOLD MIN. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2026The instrument 9M3 AU0000408783 GREEN + GOLD MIN. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2026Das Instrument 16H0 KYG4181B1196 GRE.BA.AR.AI.CO.TE HD 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2026The instrument 16H0 KYG4181B1196 GRE.BA.AR.AI.CO.TE HD 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2026Das Instrument DT8A IT0004053440 DATALOGIC EO -,52 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2026The instrument DT8A IT0004053440 DATALOGIC EO -,52 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2026Das Instrument L3X1 BRAXIAACNPC9 AXIA ENERGIA PFD C EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026The instrument L3X1 BRAXIAACNPC9 AXIA ENERGIA PFD C EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2026Das Instrument 5J30 SE0029277631 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.09.2026The instrument 5J30 SE0029277631 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.09.2026