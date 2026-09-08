Lifco AB: New business area managers in Lifco

Lifco has appointed Jonas Redin as Head of Business Area Dental, Thomas Friedrich as Head of Business Area Demolition & Tools and Josef Alenius as Head of Business Area Systems Solutions. Josef Alenius succeeds Martin Linder, who is leaving Lifco at his own request in the spring of 2027 to focus on his own business activities.

Jonas Redin, Thomas Friedrich and Josef Alenius assume the positions with immediate effect and join the Group Management Team. All three have served for a long time in senior roles within their respective business areas.

Information about the new business area managers is available on lifco.se.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.