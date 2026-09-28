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WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 14:27
28,260 Euro
-0,14 % -0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,94028,18022:34
28,02028,10022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 16:15 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Micronova in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Italian company Micronova S.r.l. Micronova develops and manufactures customised electronic boards and touch screen displays sold to OEMs in various industries.

In 2025, Micronova reported net sales of approximately EUR 35.1 million. The company is based in Vigonza, Padova, in Italy and has 49 employees. Micronova will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, Contract Manufacturing division. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit micronovasrl.com for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has five business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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