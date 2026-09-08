Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (FSE: 83W) (OTCQB: HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary") provides an update on the 2026 work program at the Wicheeda North rare earth element project in British Columbia (the "Property" or "Wicheeda North"). The program, announced on August 10, 2026, culminates in the first drilling in the Property's history. Each component of the program is now contracted or in the field. The drill program will provide the first test by drilling of the rare earth soil anomalies identified on the Property in 2025. The first phase of soil sampling has been completed and the samples have been submitted for analysis, and a second phase is under way. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to fly a 738 line-kilometre airborne radiometric survey this month and Radius Drilling Corp. to carry out the maiden drill program, proposed to commence on October 1 and be completed by November 1.

Highlights

Phase 1 soil sampling complete - samples submitted to the laboratory, with assay results to be reported once received and interpreted

- samples submitted to the laboratory, with assay results to be reported once received and interpreted Phase 2 soil sampling under way - three additional grids selected from the historical data compilation, with completion expected by September 23

- three additional grids selected from the historical data compilation, with completion expected by September 23 Airborne radiometric survey contracted - Precision GeoSurveys Inc. engaged to fly 738 line-kilometres at 50-metre line spacing, with completion targeted for September 20 and preliminary results expected in late September

- Precision GeoSurveys Inc. engaged to fly 738 line-kilometres at 50-metre line spacing, with completion targeted for September 20 and preliminary results expected in late September Drill contractor engaged - Radius Drilling Corp. engaged for the approximately 1,500-metre maiden drill program, proposed to commence October 1 with all holes completed by November 1

"We set October 1 as the drill date knowing the second set of soil results would not be back before the rig arrives, and we made that call deliberately," said David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Primary Hydrogen. "The first grid, the airborne survey and last year's data give us what we need to site the opening holes. The Phase 2 results will be in hand while we are still drilling, and they will guide the holes that follow. Waiting for every result before turning a drill would have pushed us out of the season."

Upcoming Milestones

Phase 1 soil assays - to be reported once received and interpreted

- to be reported once received and interpreted Airborne radiometric survey - flown by September 20; preliminary results late September

- flown by September 20; preliminary results late September Phase 2 soil sampling - completed by September 23; assays to follow

- completed by September 23; assays to follow Maiden drill program - commences October 1; all holes completed by November 1

- commences October 1; all holes completed by November 1 Drill results - to be reported as received and interpreted

2026 Work Program Update

Soil geochemical sampling. The soil program is being completed in two phases, shown on Figure 1. The Phase 1 grid, outlined in red, has been completed and the samples have been submitted for analysis; results will be reported once received, interpreted and compiled. The Phase 2 grids, shown in orange, comprise three areas selected from the Company's compilation of historical soil data, one of which adjoins and extends the Phase 1 grid. Phase 2 sampling is under way and is expected to be completed by September 23. Together the two phases infill and extend the Company's existing soil coverage, to define how large and how strong the 2025 anomalies are and whether they extend beyond the current grids.

Airborne radiometric survey. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to fly the survey, which is scheduled to commence later this month with preliminary results expected before month-end. The survey comprises 738 line-kilometres flown at 50-metre line spacing and a nominal flight height of 50 metres. The survey measures natural gamma radiation from potassium, uranium and thorium. Thorium commonly accompanies rare earth elements in carbonatite rocks, so elevated thorium at surface can point toward buried rare earth mineralization. The Company has previously interpreted the Property as carrying a greater depth of overburden than the neighbouring Wicheeda rare earth deposit held by Defense Metals Corp., in which the Company has no interest. Mineral deposits and exploration results on neighbouring properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property. The survey is accordingly intended to narrow the target set rather than to fix drill locations on its own.

Drilling. The Company has engaged Radius Drilling Corp. of Prince George, British Columbia to carry out the maiden drill program of approximately 1,500 metres. Drilling is proposed to commence on October 1, 2026, with all holes completed by November 1, 2026. Initial drill targets will be selected from the Phase 1 soil results, the preliminary radiometric results and the results of the Company's 2025 airborne survey and soil program, integrated with regional LiDAR coverage and historical geophysical data. Phase 2 assay results are expected to be received while drilling is in progress and will inform the selection of targets for the remaining holes. The Company has elected to hold the October 1 start rather than defer drilling until the Phase 2 results are received, in order to complete the program within the 2026 field season.





Figure 1. Wicheeda North soil sampling: Phase 1 grid (red, complete), Phase 2 grids (orange, under way) and historic soil samples (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The Wicheeda North Project

Wicheeda North comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,138 hectares (21.1 square kilometres) in the northern Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia, within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a structural corridor known to host carbonatite intrusions associated with rare earth element mineralization. The Company holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Property. No drilling has been undertaken on the Property to date, and no mineral resource has been estimated.

In November 2025 the Company reported the results of an airborne geophysical survey and a soil geochemical sampling program completed during the 2025 field season. That work identified two high-priority REE anomaly clusters, Grid A-South and Grid D-South, representing the highest rare earth values recorded in the property-wide soil dataset, neither of which has been tested by drilling. The 2026 program follows the next steps set out in that release. The Property is covered by a Mines Act permit issued on a multi-year area-based basis for a five-year term expiring in 2031, authorizing surface drilling at up to 70 sites, and the 2026 program is fully funded from the Company's existing treasury, as previously announced.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including Figure 1, has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Michael Longton, AIPG CPG #11958, VP Exploration of the Company, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As an officer of the Company, Mr. Longton is not independent of the Company for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With projects in the U.S. and across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, Cogburn, Northumberland, Seagull North and Wallace projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: (i) the timing and completion of the Phase 2 soil sampling program; (ii) the receipt, interpretation and reporting of assay results from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 soil sampling programs; (iii) the commencement, scope, timing and completion of the airborne radiometric survey and the timing of preliminary results; (iv) the commencement, duration, metreage and completion of the maiden drill program; (v) the basis on which drill targets will be selected, including the use of Phase 1 soil results, preliminary radiometric results and prior data, and the use of Phase 2 results in selecting targets for later holes; (vi) the utility of the radiometric survey in narrowing drill targets; and (vii) the sufficiency of the Company's existing funds to complete the program.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the Company's contractors perform the soil sampling, airborne survey and drilling services within the periods contracted; that laboratory analyses are returned within customary turnaround times; that field, weather and ground conditions permit the planned work within the 2026 field season; that the Company retains the financial resources, equipment and land access required to complete the program; and that the Company remains in compliance with the conditions of its Mines Act permit.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Such risks include, but are not limited to: that any component of the program may be delayed, reduced in scope or not completed as planned; that contractors or equipment may not be available when required; that laboratory results may be delayed; that the airborne radiometric survey may not produce a usable response, including as a result of overburden depth, vegetation or ground conditions; that soil sampling and drilling may not identify mineralization warranting further expenditure; that drill targets selected before receipt of the Phase 2 soil results may prove to be less well located than targets selected with the benefit of those results; the early-stage nature of the Property, on which no mineral resource has been estimated and no drilling has been undertaken; and the Company's ability to obtain any financing required for work beyond the program described. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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