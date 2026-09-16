Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 15, 2026. A total of 911,489 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 12.29% of all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated July 31, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A summary of the voting results is outlined below.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4).

Election of Directors

David Jackson, Benjamin Asuncion, William Timothy Heenan, and Martin Kowcun were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Appointment of Auditor

DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of New Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's new up to 10% rolling and fixed up to 10% omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

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