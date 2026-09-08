Lahontan Gold: Lahontan Strengthens Technical, Engineering, and Business Development Team

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has hired three new mining professionals to strengthen its management team as the Company continues to evolve from mine developer to mine builder. The Company is pleased to welcome Tony Gesualdo, Vice President - Exploration; Michael Kubel, Senior Mine Engineer; and Jen Earle, Investor Relations & Business Development.

Tony Gesualdo, Vice President - Exploration

Tony is a structural and economic geologist with extensive experience in the mining and exploration sectors across North America. His career includes early-stage exploration, resource development, open-pit expansion and underground production geology. Prior to rejoining Lahontan Gold, Tony was Senior Exploration Geologist at McEwen Inc., where he was responsible for identifying early-stage exploration targets and supporting advanced exploration and mine development projects in the United States and Canada. From 2020 to 2023, Tony served as Exploration Manager at Lahontan Gold, where he contributed significantly to the development of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Santa Fe Mine project. His previous experience includes positions with Coeur Mining, OceanaGold, Barrick and several junior exploration companies.

Tony holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Georgia and an MSc in Geology and Geological Engineering, with a concentration in structural geology, from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He has supported undergraduate geology field camps over multiple summers and serves on the Board of the Geological Society of Nevada Foundation. Tony is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 12187) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Michael Kubel, Senior Mine Engineer

Michael is a Mining Engineer with more than a decade of hands-on experience in Nevada open-pit gold mining and heap-leach processing, including both active mining operations and mine restart projects. Since earning his Mining Engineering degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2013, Michael has developed broad experience in short- and long-term mine planning, surveying, geotechnical monitoring, heap-leach pad design and management, and preparation of technical feasibility studies. His experience includes work at the Florida Canyon and Hycroft open-pit gold mines in Nevada.

Michael is focused on improving operational efficiency and site safety and brings expertise in applying emerging technologies and innovative solutions to open-pit gold mining.

Jen Earle, Investor Relations & Business Development

Jen brings two decades of experience in the natural resources sector, with extensive expertise in investor relations, capital markets and strategic investor engagement. Her career spans junior mining companies with assets across multiple jurisdictions as well as a FTSE 250 oil and gas company, providing broad experience across the natural resources and international capital markets sectors. Jen has developed an extensive global network of institutional and private investors and has a strong understanding of reporting and disclosure requirements for companies listed on the LSE, ASX and TSX. Throughout her career, she has led and delivered capital markets days, international field programs and global roadshows, developing long-term relationships with investors and helping companies effectively communicate their strategy, assets and growth opportunities.

Kimberly Ann, Founder, Executive Chair, CEO and President of Lahontan Gold Corp., commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jen Earle and Michael Kubel to the Lahontan team and to welcome Tony Gesualdo back to the Company. As we advance permitting for the Santa Fe Mine and target a restart of production in 2027, we are building the technical, operational and business development capabilities required to take the Company into its next phase of growth.

"Tony is a Lahontan veteran who previously managed our Santa Fe exploration team and made important contributions to the project's initial Mineral Resource Estimate. His return in a senior leadership role adds significant geological and exploration expertise as we advance the Santa Fe Mine and continue to evaluate opportunities to expand the Company's resource base. Michael brings more than a decade of Nevada open-pit gold mining and heap-leach experience, including mine planning, engineering and operational expertise. His practical experience will be particularly valuable as we move from permitting and mine planning toward construction and ultimately operations. We have known Jen for several years and are delighted to add her capital markets and investor engagement expertise to our team. Her international network and experience across the LSE, ASX and TSX markets will strengthen Lahontan's ability to communicate our strategy and growth opportunities to both institutional and private investors. Together, these additions significantly strengthen Lahontan's management team as we transition from mine developer to mine builder and operator, while continuing to build a company with multiple avenues for long-term growth."

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mine development company advancing a portfolio of four gold and silver projects in mining-friendly Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The Company's primary focus is the restart of its flagship, the 28.3 km² Santa Fe Mine project, with a targeted return to production in 2027.

Santa Fe Mine historic production: 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver, open pit mining with heap-leach processing (1988-1995; Nevada Bureau of Mines).

Current Resources: The Santa Fe Mine has a NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,195,000 oz Au Eq (47,532,000 tonnes grading 0.72 g/t Au and 5.55 g/t Ag, together grading 0.78 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,190,000 oz Au Eq (60,605,000 tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 2.40 g/t Ag, together grading 0.61 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*).

Objectives 2026: Complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Santa Fe Mine, including the first analysis of mining and processing sulfide resources, Advancing mine permitting activities with the objective of commencing construction in 2027, Continue drill testing the satellite West Santa Fe project, with a maiden resource estimate targeted by year-end, Conduct exploration drilling at Santa Fe focused on expanding known gold and silver mineralization, Drill test historic heap-leach pads to evaluate residual gold and silver mineralization for potential future reprocessing opportunities.



For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Michael S. Lindholm, C.P.G., and Thomas Dyer, PE; Effective Date: August 13, 2026, Report Date: Maximum 45 days from August 17, 2026. The Technical Report will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.10 g/t AuEq for oxide and transition resources and 0.30 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$3,250/oz gold, silver price of US$40.00/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 60% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 0% to 30%, transitional gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 45%, transitional silver recoveries ranging from 0 to 13%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 68% except for the York deposit where non-oxide recoveries are estimated to be 0%.

Qualified Person

Brian J. Maher, M.Sc., CPG-12342, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all technical disclosure other than the Mineral Resource Estimate as noted above.? Mr. Maher is Senior Vice President, Mine Development & Exploration for Lahontan Gold and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kimberly Ann

Founder, CEO, President, Executive Chair

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann

Founder, CEO, President, Executive Chair

Phone: 1-530-414-4400

Email:

Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com



Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com