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Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

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WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
08.09.26 | 15:04
1,489 Euro
+1,71 % +0,025
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4851,48615:20
1,4851,48615:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP INC13,865+1,84 %
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC3,467+0,55 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,489+1,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.