DigitalBridge, L&G and TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund to acquire VodafoneZiggo's passive mobile tower infrastructure from Ziggo BV, a subsidiary of Ziggo Group, subject to customary approvals

New scaled digital infrastructure platform will be created by combining VodafoneZiggo Towers and Belgium Tower Partners

Combined platform will have over 6,600 sites across two key Western European markets

DigitalBridge, in partnership with L&G and TD Asset Management, has agreed to acquire VodafoneZiggo's passive mobile tower infrastructure from Ziggo BV, a subsidiary of Ziggo Group. Subject to customary closing conditions (including regulatory approvals), the business will be acquired by DigitalBridge Strategic Asset Fund, L&G's Digital Infrastructure Fund ("LDIF") and TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund, and combined with Belgium Tower Partners ("BTP"), DigitalBridge's existing tower platform in Belgium.

Combining the businesses will create a new, independent tower platform across Belgium and the Netherlands, with more than 6,600 sites and a diversified customer base anchored by VodafoneZiggo and Telenet, alongside other leading mobile network operators.

The transaction would bring together two complementary businesses across established European telecoms markets, creating greater scale and a stronger neutral-host platform positioned to support customers' long-term network requirements, including continued 5G deployment, densification and network expansion.

"The combination of VodafoneZiggo Towers and BTP represents an opportunity to create a scaled, high-quality tower platform across two attractive European markets," said Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge. "With strong anchor customers, a diversified portfolio and significant cross-border scale, the combined business will be well positioned to support the continued evolution of mobile networks across Belgium and the Netherlands."

"High-quality infrastructure will play a pivotal role in supporting communities and economic growth across Europe. As our fourth LDIF investment and first towers acquisition, this investment strengthens our continental footprint and delivers on our ambition to deliver both positive societal impact and long-term value for our investors," said Matteo Colombo, Head of Digital Infrastructure Investments, Asset Management, L&G.

"We are excited to be investing in this essential European infrastructure platform, and to be a long-term investor in both Belgium and the Netherlands. This investment represents an important addition to our portfolio, adding diversification at a time when the need for digital infrastructure continues to grow and evolve globally," said Jeffrey Mouland, Managing Director and Head of Global Infrastructure, TD Asset Management.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2027.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund

The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund ("TD GIF" or the "Fund") is an open-ended infrastructure fund with a diversified global portfolio and over C$4.7 billion of assets under management. The Fund is managed by TD Asset Management, and has a track record of more than 12 years. The Fund invests globally across infrastructure sectors classes with current investments in North America and Europe, including energy transition, transportation, ports, utilities, renewable energy, and power generation.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a global investment management firm. TDAM manages over C$571 billion in assets and is Canada's largest manager of pension assets. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions.

Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About L&G

Established in 1836, L&G is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with £1.2 trillion in total assets under management (as at HY26) of which c. 44% (c. £0.5 trillion) is international. We have a highly synergistic business model, which continues to drive strong returns. We are a leading player in Institutional Retirement, in Retail Retirement and Protection solutions, and in Asset Management through both public and private markets. Across the Group, we are committed to responsible investing and dedicated to serving the long-term savings and investment needs of customers and society.

About L&G Asset Management and the L&G Digital Infrastructure Fund

L&G's Asset Management business is a major global investor across public and private markets, with £1.2 trillion in total assets under management (as at HY26) of which c. 44% (c. £0.5 trillion) is international. Our clients include individual savers, pension scheme members and global institutions.

We provide investment solutions from index-tracking and active funds to liquidity and liability-based risk management strategies.

Our investment philosophy and processes are focused on creating value over the long term. We believe that incorporating financially material sustainability criteria, when relevant to our clients, can create value and drive positive change. This reflects L&G's purpose: 'Investing for the long term. Our futures depend on it.'

The L&G Digital Infrastructure Fund (LDIF) is a European- and UK- focused specialist digital infrastructure fund targeting infrastructure investments essential to the digital economy. This investment will represent LDIF's second European and fourth overall investment to date, and contributes to L&G's ambition to scale its private markets platform to £85bn by 2028, expanding investment opportunities for institutional investors.

About VodafoneZiggo

VodafoneZiggo is a Dutch provider of fixed, mobile, and integrated communication and entertainment services. Through its brands Vodafone, Ziggo, and hollandsnieuwe, the telecommunications company connects nearly 10 million consumer and business customers across the country to what matters most.

By making technology accessible, the company adopts a human-centric approach that goes beyond mere connectivity. Behind that connection are over 6,500 dedicated employees committed daily to managing, improving, and developing the networks.

As one of two national networks, VodafoneZiggo builds and maintains the vital digital infrastructure that offers the Netherlands freedom of choice and reliability. The company continuously invests in the coverage, capacity, reliability, and resilience of its fixed and mobile networks, leveraging essential innovations such as 5G and AI. VodafoneZiggo also runs several social impact programs focused on digital inclusion, ensuring the Netherlands remains a digital frontrunner well into the future.

VodafoneZiggo is part of Ziggo Group, a Benelux organization bringing together the operations of VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands and Telenet in Belgium and Luxembourg, owned by Liberty Global (90%) and Vodafone Group (10%). The intended listing of Ziggo Group in Amsterdam is scheduled for 2027. For more information, visit www.vodafoneziggo.nl.

About Belgium Tower Partners

Belgium Tower Partners ("BTP") is the first and largest independent tower company in Belgium. The Company owns, manages and operates a portfolio of more than 3,600 sites across Belgium, comprising of towers, rooftops, and other macro sites that are attractively located to meet growing demand for high-quality 5G deployment. BTP's large and high-quality nationwide footprint allows customers to experience the most reliable, resilient and sustainable connectivity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timing of closing, regulatory approvals, and anticipated benefits of the transaction. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, the occurrence of events that could delay or prevent closing, and other risks described in DigitalBridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and DigitalBridge undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

DigitalBridge

Iris Tomczyk

media@digitalbridge.com

L&G Asset Management

Hannah Ritchie

Communications Manager

hannah.ritchie@lgim.com