Solvay S.A.: Solvay confirms discussions with OneIM regarding a strategic partnership for its rare earths business

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, September 8, 2026

In response to recent media reports, Solvay confirms that it is currently engaged in discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership with One Investment Management (OneIM) for its rare earths business. There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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