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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 15:04
26,560 Euro
+2,39 % +0,620
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,46026,50015:24
26,46026,50015:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 14:10 Uhr
153 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Solvay confirms discussions with OneIM regarding a strategic partnership for its rare earths business

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, September 8, 2026

In response to recent media reports, Solvay confirms that it is currently engaged in discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership with One Investment Management (OneIM) for its rare earths business. There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Contacts

Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment

  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.