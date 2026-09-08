Jaguar Health, Inc.: Now Available on Amazon: Neonorm Dog, Jaguar Health's Non-Prescription Product for Support of Normal Stool Consistency and GI Fluid Balance in Dogs

Neonorm Dog extends Jaguar's existing Neonorm product franchise beyond foals and calves to provide dog owners with access to a plant-based product designed to support normal stool consistency and GI fluid balance in dogs

Jaguar expects Neonorm Dog to be available through other select online and animal health retail channels shortly, including Chewy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that Neonorm Dog is now available on Amazon. A new extension of Jaguar's Neonorm franchise for companion and production animals, Neonorm Dog is designed to provide dog owners with access to a plant-based, non-prescription product intended to support normal stool consistency and GI fluid balance in dogs.

"Making Neonorm Dog available to pet owners through Amazon is a key component of Jaguar's recently initiated commercial launch of the product. Neonorm Dog can be viewed on Amazon by clicking here," said Ian Wendt, Jaguar's Chief Business Officer. "We are excited to offer dog owners a differentiated approach to digestive support that builds on the science and experience behind the Neonorm brand, while providing a product designed specifically for the needs of dogs. We believe Neonorm Dog addresses an important and very common need for dog owners who want a convenient option to help manage episodes of loose stools. Our goal is to bring this differentiated, science-based product to pet owners through channels that make it easy to find, purchase and use when they need it."

The Neonorm franchise currently includes Neonorm Foal and Neonorm Calf, plant-based products developed to support proper hydration and bowel health in pre-weaned foals and calves. Neonorm products contain a standardized botanical extract derived from the sustainably harvested Croton lechleri tree, which acts locally in the gut.

"For dog owners, an episode of loose stools can quickly become a source of concern, and they want something they can reach for with confidence. With Neonorm Dog, we saw an opportunity to combine Jaguar's gastrointestinal expertise with an easy-to-use product that can become a trusted part of the at-home toolkit for managing these common digestive episodes," Wendt added.

Dogs represent one of the largest companion animal populations in the United States and Europe, and Jaguar believes Neonorm Dog may create an opportunity to reach pet owners, veterinarians, and animal health retailers seeking non-antibiotic, plant-based options to support digestive health.

About Neonorm

Neonorm is Jaguar's non-prescription animal-health franchise of plant-based products developed to support digestive health, hydration, and normal stool consistency in animals. Existing Neonorm products include Neonorm Foal and Neonorm Calf. Neonorm Dog is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and is not intended as a substitute for veterinary care.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to Jaguar's expectation that Neonorm Dog will be available through other select online and animal health retail channels shortly, including Chewy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/now-available-on-amazon-neonorm-dog-jaguar-healths-non-prescription-p-1217585