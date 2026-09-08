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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 15:04
26,560 Euro
+2,39 % +0,620
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,26026,38018:06
26,26026,38018:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 17:58 Uhr
79 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by DME Advisors and DME Capital Management

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, September 8, 2026, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), DME Advisors and DME Capital Management recently sent to Solvay a transparency notification indicating that the 5% threshold was crossed downwards.

Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold is crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
August 31, 20264.96%0.00%4.96%

The notification, dated September 4, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 31, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: DME Advisors, LP and DME Capital Management, LP are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
NameAddress (for legal entities)
David Einhorn140 East 45th Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10023, USA
DME Advisors GP, LLCCorporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
DME Capital Management, LPCorporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
DME Advisors, LPCorporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • 20260831 - Notification Greenlight
  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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