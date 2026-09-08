DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026 08-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026 Pau, September 8, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code. Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights: 54,213,227 August 31, 2026 42 560 997 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 54,181, 743

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares

** After deduction of 31,484 treasury shares

Upcoming Events

23/09/2026 after market close: Half-Year Results Press Release

24/09/2026 at 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (French), Registration

24/09/2026 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (English), Registration

29/09/2026 at 6:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for retail investors, Registration

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 80926 - Arverne number shares and voting rights

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext ARVEN Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2395908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2395908 08-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2395908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

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September 08, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)