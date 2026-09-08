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WKN: A3EVME | ISIN: FR001400JWR8 | Ticker-Symbol: 5H1
Stuttgart
08.09.26 | 18:17
7,620 Euro
-2,56 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
ARVERNE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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ARVERNE GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6207,94018:57
Dow Jones News
08.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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ARVERNE GROUP: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026

DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026 

ARVERNE GROUP 
ARVERNE GROUP: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2026 
08-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital 
 
as of August 31, 2026 

Pau, September 8, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes 
information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital, in accordance 
with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code. 

Date         Total number of shares in the capital   Total number of voting rights 
 
                                 Number of theoretical voting rights: 54,213,227 
August 31, 2026    42 560 997 
                             Number of exercisable voting rights**: 54,181, 743

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares

** After deduction of 31,484 treasury shares

Upcoming Events

23/09/2026 after market close: Half-Year Results Press Release

24/09/2026 at 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (French), Registration

24/09/2026 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for institutional investors (English), Registration

29/09/2026 at 6:30 p.m. (CEST): Conference call for retail investors, Registration

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 80926 - Arverne number shares and voting rights 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   ARVERNE GROUP 
       4 Chemin de Barincou 
       64000 Pau 
       France 
ISIN:     FR001400JWR8 
Euronext   ARVEN 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2395908 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2395908 08-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2395908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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