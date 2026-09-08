Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 19:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Proposal to Amend the Terms of its Listed Bonds

08 September 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") has undertaken a review of the Company's capital structure, cash flows from its asset portfolio and anticipated investment requirements. Following this review, the Company proposes certain amendments to the terms and conditions of its four listed bonds (ISIN CH1177844XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX and ISIN CH1177348XXX) with a total nominal value of EUR 411,775,000. Such amendments include their conversion into zero-coupon bonds with increased redemption amounts (ISIN CH1177844XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 122.14% and ISIN CH1177348XXX: 121.70%) and the extension of maturity of all four listed bonds until 30 September 2031.

The proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the Company's liquidity position, preserve cash resources for future investments and development projects, and provide the Company with greater financial flexibility over the coming years. In particular, the Company intends to utilise available cash resources to pursue selected real estate acquisition opportunities and to support the ongoing redevelopment of the Trois Couronnes project.

The Company considers that the proposed amendments would strengthen the Company's financial resilience and enhance its ability to manage its obligations over the medium term, including the repayment of the Bonds at their maturity.

The bondholders are requested to consent or reject the suggested amendments at a bondholders' meeting on 29th September 2026. Subject to approval, the amendments to the Terms of the Bonds shall become effective on 29th September 2026.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 260908 EPH Press Release_Amend Bond Terms

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.