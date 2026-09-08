EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Proposal to Amend the Terms of its Listed Bonds

08 September 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") has undertaken a review of the Company's capital structure, cash flows from its asset portfolio and anticipated investment requirements. Following this review, the Company proposes certain amendments to the terms and conditions of its four listed bonds (ISIN CH1177844XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX and ISIN CH1177348XXX) with a total nominal value of EUR 411,775,000. Such amendments include their conversion into zero-coupon bonds with increased redemption amounts (ISIN CH1177844XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 122.14% and ISIN CH1177348XXX: 121.70%) and the extension of maturity of all four listed bonds until 30 September 2031.

The proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the Company's liquidity position, preserve cash resources for future investments and development projects, and provide the Company with greater financial flexibility over the coming years. In particular, the Company intends to utilise available cash resources to pursue selected real estate acquisition opportunities and to support the ongoing redevelopment of the Trois Couronnes project.

The Company considers that the proposed amendments would strengthen the Company's financial resilience and enhance its ability to manage its obligations over the medium term, including the repayment of the Bonds at their maturity.

The bondholders are requested to consent or reject the suggested amendments at a bondholders' meeting on 29th September 2026. Subject to approval, the amendments to the Terms of the Bonds shall become effective on 29th September 2026.

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EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

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