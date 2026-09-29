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WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Immobilien
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EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 19:10 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Decision to Amendment of the Terms of its Listed Bonds

29 September 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

On 8th September 2026, EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") has proposed certain amendments to the terms and conditions of its four listed bonds (ISIN CH1177844XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX and ISIN CH1177348XXX) with a total nominal value of EUR 411,775,000. Such amendments included their conversion into zero-coupon bonds with increased redemption amounts (ISIN CH1177844XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 128.80%, ISIN CH1177348XXX: 122.14% and ISIN CH1177348XXX: 121.70%) and the extension of maturity of all four listed bonds until 30 September 2031.

On 29th September 2026, the bondholders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177348XXX approved with a qualified majority the amendments to the terms.

With respect to the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177844XXX, ISIN CH1177348XXX and ISIN CH1177348XXX, the bondholder meetings held today did not reach the required qualified presence quorum and therefore no vote on the proposed amendments could validly be taken.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 260929 EPH Press Release_Amend Bond Terms_final

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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