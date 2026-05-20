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WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
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EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 19:10 Uhr
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EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces the Notice for its Annual General Meeting 2026

20 May 2026, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of EPH European Property Holdings PLC will be held on 17 June 2026 at 10:00 AM at the Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus, where the following ordinary business will be transacted:

  1. To receive and consider the Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the Auditors' Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) (the "Annual Report");
  2. To appoint/ re-appoint the Auditors of the Company and authorise the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration;
  3. To consider the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company to not declare a dividend.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Christina Spyrou-Katras
Secretary of EPH European Property Holdings PLC

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment

  • 260520 EPH PRESS RELEASE_Notice for Annual General Meeting

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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