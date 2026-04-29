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WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
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EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 19:10 Uhr
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EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces 2025 Year-End Results

29 April 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS 2025

  • EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH" or the "Company") has continued to achieve stable operational growth in the 2025 financial year. Rental income increased by 3.4% compared to the last year, mainly supported by rent indexations and active asset management, which ensured near-full occupancy.
  • As of 31 December 2025, EPH's real estate portfolio comprised ten high-quality assets in prime locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a total value of EUR 821.49 million, reflecting the slightly positive valuation development during the year. The properties meet high sustainability standards, as evidenced by relevant certifications, and are leased to tenants with strong credit profiles emphasising the portfolio's stability and long-term value.
  • EPH continues to focus on prestigious office properties in major European cities while strategically expanding into the hotel segment to diversify its portfolio and benefit from the sustained recovery of the tourism sector, thereby supporting the stability of its business model. The hotel portfolio includes three properties: a historic five-star hotel located on the shores of Lake Geneva in Vevey, as well as hotels in Dresden and Berlin, both leased to international hotel chains. The Swiss property has recently entered a comprehensive redevelopment phase. EPH has engaged a team of architects, interior designers and specialists to guide its transformation, with extensive refurbishment works planned over the coming years.
  • In line with the turn of the real estate market, EPH recorded a revaluation gain in 2025, driven by a slight increase in market rental rates and the stabilisation of discount and capitalisation rates. This marks a reversal from the previous years, when declining growth in the European real estate market led to downward adjustments in property values. For this reporting period, EPH's real estate portfolio increased by EUR 9 million compared to a devaluation of EUR 24 million during 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2025

  • As of 31 December 2025, the balance sheet total (total assets) amounted to EUR 995.89 million, compared to EUR 978.79 million as of 31 December 2024.
  • Net assets (calculated as total equity) amounted to EUR 514.22 million, compared to EUR 500.23 million at the end of 2024.
  • EPH reports a a net profit of EUR 15.51 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 3.03 million for 2024.
  • The main factors influencing the financial result are:
    • Increase in net rental income from EUR 35.11 million in 2024 to EUR 36.32 million in 2025. This is primarily attributable to rent indexations, high occupancy rates and active asset management.
    • A gain on revaluation of investment properties of EUR 8.90 million, resulting primarily from a slight increase in market rental rates and stabilization of discount and capitalization rates at the level of YE 2024. In 2024, EPH recorded a loss of EUR 24.20 million on revaluation of investment properties.
    • This change mainly reflects macroeconomic developments in Europe. The values of Austrian office properties were appreciated by EUR 6.83 million, while German properties were appreciated by EUR 2.07 million.
    • As a result of the increase in interest rates on bonds extended in June and December 2024 for five years, financing costs increased from EUR 17.18 million in 2024 to EUR 18.05 million in 2025.

OUTLOOK

  • EPH continues to focus on premium real estate in key European markets, adhering to high sustainability standards and maintaining a strong tenant portfolio.
  • EPH remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of its target markets and the resilient demand for modern office and hotel space.
  • A core pillar of EPH's strategy remains the continuous enhancement of the existing property portfolio, with a strong emphasis on operational efficiency and sustainability.
  • In addition to strengthening its existing assets, EPH pursues selective expansion, targeting prime office and hotel assets in major European cities, and is well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined, long-term investment approach.
  • EPH will carefully evaluate market opportunities and position its real estate portfolio to ensure long-term stability in income and value growth, while further strengthening the resilience of its portfolio.

The full Annual Results 2025, including the Consolidated Financial Information for EPH, are available on the company's website.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachments

  • EPH Press Release_Financial Result 2025
  • EPH Annual Report 2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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