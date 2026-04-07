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WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 19:10 Uhr
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EPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit / Loss Warning - EPH expects net profit in its consolidated accounts for the YE 2025 compared to the previous year

07 April 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") would like to announce that the Company expects a net profit of approximately EUR 14-16 million for the year 2025, compared to a net loss of EUR 3.03 million in the previous year.

The trends of the first half-year 2025 continued to the year-end 2025. The main factor behind the positive change in financial results is a gain on revaluation of investment properties of approximately EUR 9 million, recognized in the reporting period, resulting primarily from a slight increase in market rental rates and stabilization of discount and capitalization rates at the level of YE 2024. In 2024, EPH recognised a loss of EUR 24 million on revaluation of investment properties as a result of rising capitalization and discount rates during that period.

The revenue stream of the rental properties remains stable and shows growth of approximately 3.4% as compared to 2024 - mainly due to rent indexations, higher occupancy rates and active asset management.

Loss from operations of the hotel property Trois Couronnes decreased from EUR 1.0 million in 2024 to EUR 0.77 million in the reporting period. Growth in all segments of the revenue of the hotel, especially in revenue from the re-positioned restaurant, contributed to the improvement of the operating result.

The above stated figures in relation to the year 2025 are preliminary and are still subject to finalisation of the Company's financials. The audited accounts for the period will be published by 29/30 April 2026. No further information on the Group's business performance will be released until then

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 260407 EPH Press Release_Profit Warning FY2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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