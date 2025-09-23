EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months ending 30 June 2025 and Outcome of the Annual General Meeting

23 September 2025, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

Business Highlights - First Half Of 2025

Supported by the first signs of positive momentum in the European real estate market, EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH" or the "Company") continues to achieve stable operational growth. In the first half of 2025, rental income increased by 2.84% compared to the same period last year, supported by active asset management, which has maintained close to full occupancy along with rent indexations.

As of 30 June 2025, EPH's real estate portfolio comprised ten prime assets in prestigious locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland with a total value of EUR 815 million. A key driver of the Company's sustained growth is its portfolio of high-quality properties, all of which meet high sustainability standards. Seven out of nine office and hotel buildings (excluding the parking garage QBC 7) have achieved DGNB Platin, DGNB Gold or LEED Gold certifications. These properties are leased to tenants with strong credit ratings emphasising the portfolio's stability and long-term value.

In line with the turn of the real estate market, EPH recorded a revaluation gain in the first half of 2025, reflecting higher market rental rates and a stabilization of discount and capitalization rates. This marks a reversal from the previous years, when declining growth in the European real estate market led to downward adjustments in property values. For this reporting period, EPH's real estate portfolio increased by EUR 3 million compared to a devaluation of EUR 24 million during 2024.

Financial Highlights - First Half Of 2025

As of 30 June 2025, the balance sheet total (total assets) amounted to EUR 986.64 million, compared to EUR 978.79 million as of 31 December 2024.

Net assets (calculated as total equity) amounted to EUR 503.27 million, compared to EUR 500.23 million at the end of 2024.

EPH reports a net profit of EUR 4.73 million for the first half year of 2025, compared to a net loss of EUR 13.89 million for the same period a year earlier.

The main factors influencing the Company's financial performance include: An increase in net rental income, which rose from EUR 17.39 million in the first half of 2024 to EUR 17.88 million in the first half of 2025. This is primarily attributable to rent indexations, high occupancy rates, and active asset management. A gain on revaluation of investment properties of EUR 3.14 million, resulting primarily from a slight increase in market rental rates and the stabilization of discount and capitalization rates at the level of YE 2024. In the first six months of 2024, EPH recorded a loss of EUR 20.16 million on revaluation of investment properties. This change generally reflects macroeconomic developments in Europe. As a result of the increase in interest rates on bonds extended in June and December 2024 for five years, financing costs increased from EUR 8.1 million in the first six months 2024 to EUR 9.1 million in the first six months 2025.



Outlook

EPH remains focused on premium real estate in key European markets, upholding high sustainability standards and maintaining a strong tenant portfolio.

The Company is confident in the long-term fundamentals of its target markets and the resilient demand for modern office and hotel space.

A core pillar of EPH's strategy continues to be the enhancement of its existing property portfolio, with strong emphasis on operational efficiency and sustainability.

Alongside strengthening its existing assets, EPH is committed to selective expansion, targeting prime office and hotel properties in major European cities. The Company is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities while maintaining a disciplined, long-term investment approach.

EPH will carefully evaluate market opportunities and strategically manage its portfolio to ensure stable income and long-term value growth, creating properties that are resilient and ready. The full Semi-Annual Results 2025, including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) for EPH, are available on the company's website:

The full Semi-Annual Report 2025, including Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information.

Conference Call With The Management

To discuss the results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, please join the conference call on 01 October 2025 at 10.00 AM (CET)

Phone Conference ID: 365 767 390 199

Passcode: A7Ta2GF6

Click here to join the meeting

A presentation will be made available shortly before the call on the Company's website: https://europeanpropertyholdings.com/

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on

23 September 2025.

Gustav Stenbolt was elected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the AGM and declared the meeting open at 11am (Cyprus Time). In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, a quorum was present. The Chairman requested that the Notice and the Agenda be considered as read and the AGM consented.

Following the above, the AGM proceeded with the following ordinary business:

1. The Annual Report

The Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the Auditors' Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) were considered as submitted and read.

2. Election Board members

Michael Cuthbert, Vera Christodoulou, Tomasz Dukala, Olga Melnikova, Gustav Stenbolt and Gerrit Straub were appointed as director of the Company until the date on which the General Meeting of the Company shall be held in the year of the third anniversary following today's appointment.

3. Appointment of Auditors

After consideration of the recommendations of the Board of Directors, Deloitte AG, Zurich, Switzerland together with Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus were appointed as auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company were authorised to determine the exact terms of engagement of the auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

4. Dividends

The Company acknowledged and considered the Board's decision to not declare a dividend from the profits resulting from the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

