Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 19:10 Uhr
EPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit / Loss Warning - EPH expects net profit in its consolidated accounts for the 1HY 2025 compared to the previous year

03 September 2025, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") would like to announce that the Company expects a net profit of approximately EUR 4-5 million for the first half year 2025, compared to a net loss of EUR 13.89 million for the same period a year earlier.

The main factor behind this positive change in financial results is a gain on revaluation of investment properties of approximately EUR 3 million, recognized in the reporting period, resulting primarily from a slight increase in market rental rates and stabilization of discount and capitalization rates at the level of YE 2024. In HY 2024, EPH recognised a loss of EUR 20 million on revaluation of investment properties as a result of rising capitalization and discount rates during that period.

The revenue stream of the rental properties remains stable and shows growth of approximately 3% as compared to the first half of 2024 - mainly due to rent indexations, high occupancy rates and active asset management.

Loss from operations of the hotel property Trois Couronnes decreased from EUR 1.05 million in HY 2024 to EUR 0.63 million in the reporting period). Growth in all segments of the revenue of the hotel, especially in revenue of the newly opened restaurant, contributed to the improvement of the operating result.

The above stated figures in relation to 1HY 2025 are preliminary and are still subject to finalisation of the Company's financials. The unaudited results for the period will be published by 30 September 2025. No further information on the Group's business performance will be released until then.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

  • 250903 EPH Press Release_Profit Warning HY2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/708863c5-567f-42ea-9323-50915312a23c)

