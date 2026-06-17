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WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 19:10 Uhr
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EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Outcome of the Annual General Meeting

17 June 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 17 June 2026.

Gustav Stenbolt was elected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the AGM and declared the meeting open at 10am (Cyprus Time). In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, a quorum was present. The Chairman requested that the Notice and the Agenda be considered as read and the AGM consented.

Following the above, the AGM proceeded with the following ordinary business:

1. The Annual Report

The Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the Auditors' Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) were considered as submitted and read.

2. Appointment of Auditors

After consideration of the recommendations of the Board of Directors, Deloitte AG, Zurich, Switzerland together with Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus were appointed as auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company were authorised to determine the exact terms of engagement of the auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

3. Dividends

The Company acknowledged and considered the Board's decision to not declare a dividend from the profits resulting from the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 260617 EPH Press Release_AGM Results 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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