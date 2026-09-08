Report from Sectra's 2026 Annual General Meeting

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO:SECTB) was held today September 8, 2026. The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to distribute an ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend to the shareholders.

It was resolved that the ordinary dividend shall amount to SEK 1.30 per share and that the extraordinary dividend shall amount to SEK 1.00 per share, representing a total of SEK 2.30 per share, and that the remaining funds shall be carried forward. The record date for receiving dividends is Thursday, September 10, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, through Euroclear Sweden AB.

Election of the Board and auditor, and resolutions on fees

Jan-Olof Brüer, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Torbjörn Kronander, Anders Persson, Tomas Puusepp, Fredrik Robertsson, and Ulrika Unell were re-elected as Board members. Joel Kronander and Michael Brüer, who were previously deputies, were newly elected to the Board. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as the company's auditor with Andreas Troberg as Auditor in Charge.

Director fees shall amount to SEK 370,000 for each external member of the Board and to SEK 740,000 for the Chairman of the Board. For Audit Committee work, fees shall amount to SEK 80,000 for each external member and to SEK 160,000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For the Remuneration Committee, fees shall amount to SEK 35,000 for each external member and to SEK 70,000 for the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts.

Introduction of a new long-term incentive program

The AGM resolved to introduce a long-term performance-based incentive program for 2026 (LTIP 2026), including its terms and instructions. LTIP 2026 may comprise a maximum of 1,500 employees in the Group. In the event of full allotment to the participants in the program, a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of series B in the company will be required.

It was also resolved that, to the extent that own shares acquired under previous programs (LTIP 2021, LTIP 2022 and LTIP 2024) are not required for the programs for which they have been acquired, it shall be possible to transfer such shares to participants in other programs (including LTIP 2026) and to finance social security contributions and payroll overhead as a result of other programs (including LTIP 2026). Correspondingly, it shall be possible to transfer shares acquired under LTIP 2026 to participants in other programs and to finance social security contributions and payroll overhead as a result of such other programs.

To acquire the shares required for LTIP 2026, the Board - following its election - was authorized to, on one or more occasions, either (i) decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares in accordance with the authorization to acquire and transfer the company's own shares below, or (ii) increase the company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 200,000 through the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 Class C shares. The new shares shall be subscribed for by a bank engaged by the company to facilitate the delivery of performance shares and the financing of social security contributions and payroll overhead as a result of LTIP 2026. Class C shares shall be repurchased at a price corresponding to the share's quotient value and converted into Class B shares.

A maximum of 780,000 of the company's Class B treasury shares shall thereafter be transferred free of charge to participants in LTIP 2026 and other incentive programs, while a maximum of 220,000 of the company's Class B treasury shares shall be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm to finance social security contributions and payroll overhead under LTIP 2026 and other incentive programs.

Other AGM resolutions and authorizations

The AGM also adopted the following resolutions:

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted. The members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

The Board's Remuneration Report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year was approved.

New guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives were adopted.

The Board was authorized to, on one or more occasions before the next AGM, decide on the acquisition and divestment of all of the company's treasury shares. A condition for the authorization is that the company's holding of treasury shares at no time exceeds 10% of all shares in the company, including shares held for fulfillment of incentive programs. The intention is to enable own shares to be used in conjunction with the acquisition of companies or operations, in full or in part, or in conjunction with market investments, to adapt the company's capital structure from time to time, according to its capital needs, in order to finance the acquisition of companies or operations and to ensure the acquisition and delivery of Class B shares to participants in the company's incentive programs and to cover the costs associated with such programs.

The Board was authorized to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next AGM, decide on the issue of a maximum of 18,500,000 Class B shares for payment in cash, payment by set-off of claims or payment in kind, and for issues where payment is made by set-off of claims that the Board shall be able to disregard the shareholders' preferential rights. The intention is to facilitate the use of newly issued shares in conjunction with the implementation or financing of acquisitions of companies or operations, in full or in part, and in conjunction with market investments.

To not approve a shareholder proposal to establish a 50-year jubilee fund.

The resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals to the AGM from the Board and the Nomination Committee, which are available at https://investor.sectra.com/agm2026.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:20 p.m. CEST on September 8, 2026.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

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