



TOKYO, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), today announced the launch of "HMAX Cyber" ("the service"), a new operational resilience service that protects enterprise systems from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and supports business continuity. The service is one of the Foundry Solutions that support HMAX by Hitachi ("HMAX"), a next-generation suite of solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure. The service supports business continuity for enterprises in the AI era by combining insights into frontier AI*1 gained through collaboration with companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Cloud, with Hitachi's operational and defense expertise cultivated at railway, energy, and industry infrastructure sites worldwide, as well as GlobalLogic's experience and know-how gained through overcoming challenges together with customers. HMAX Cyber includes three service categories: "Govern & Identify," which anticipates and prepares for potential risks; "Manage,' which supports 24/7 monitoring and operations; and "Recover," which enables rapid restoration in the event of an incident. The service provides comprehensive support ranging from Business Continuity Planning (BCP) development and vulnerability visualization to cyberattack prevention, rapid recovery, and BCP execution, thereby contributing to enhanced customer resilience.By leveraging frontier AI, the service helps organizations identify unknown vulnerabilities and potential risks at an early stage, enabling a proactive defense approach that stays ahead of attackers. In addition, Hitachi is already using the service as Customer Zero across energy, railway, and industrial environments. For example, Hitachi Rail, which operates Hitachi's global railway systems business, has introduced an Agentic SOC (Security Operations Center)*2 developed in collaboration with Google Cloud to autonomously respond to threats as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation. Hitachi continuously incorporates the effectiveness and operational insights gained through these internal practices into the service, further enhancing its capabilities. As a result, HMAX Cyber automates routine tasks, enabling cybersecurity professionals to focus on advanced decision-making efforts needed to achieve faster, more accurate responses that improve cyber resilience.Furthermore, Hitachi's FDE (Forward Deployed Engineer) teams, which work closely with frontline operations to rapidly resolve highly complex challenges using AI, will collaborate with the Frontier AI Deployment Center, which houses proven AI implementation expertise and technologies, to deliver value to a broad range of customers.Hitachi is also focused on the social implementation of Physical AI by bringing together expertise in IT, OT, and products. At the core of this effort is HMAX, a next-generation suite of solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure. The service is positioned as one of the Foundry Solutions supporting HMAX. Going forward, Hitachi will further enhance the service's capabilities and expand it globally while continuing to advance its capabilities through collaboration with partners. Through these efforts, Hitachi will support the continuity of business activities and the stable operation of social infrastructure and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.For more information, please visit:https://www.hitachi.com/content/dam/hitachi/global/en/press/files/2026/09/260903.pdfSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.