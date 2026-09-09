Acquisition Adds Past-Producing La Dura Gold Mine to Regency's Sonora Portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") by way of a binding agreement dated September 8, 2026, has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Jabali Gold Project, which contains the historic La Dura gold mine, located in the Mulatos Mining District, Sonora, México, by acquiring all of the shares of Tarachi Gold S.A. de C.V. The acquisition adds approximately 569 hectares of mineral concessions situated approximately 6 kilometres west of Alamos Gold Inc.'s Mulatos mine, approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's La India mine and approximately 20km to the northeast of Regency's Dios Padre project.

Key Facts at a Glance

Acquirer: Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency") (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90)

Vendors: Shareholders of Tarachi Gold S.A. de C.V. ("Tarachi Gold"). The shareholders are at arm's length to Regency.

Property: El Jabali (Past producing La Dura mine) and Las Moritas concessions

Location: Mulatos Mining District, Sonora, México (NAD27 UTM Zone 12N)

Concession size: ~569 hectares

Distance to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine: 6 kilometres

Distance to Regency's flagship Dios Padre project: 20 kilometres - same Sonora gold belt

Consideration: US$70,000 on execution of the formal agreement: 20M Shares upon a toll milling agreement being reached on standard terms with a nearby mine: the Shares will be subject to a voluntary pooling agreement that provides for their release as to 5M Shares on Exchange acceptance and 5M Shares every 6 months thereafter: the payment of US$1M 6 months from the date of commercial production and a further US$1M 12 months after that payment: the payment of US$2M after the extraction of 50,000 ounces of gold equivalent from the project: a 2% NSR. No finder's fees are payable.

Closing: Expected on or about September 30, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. It is not expected that shareholder approval will be required.

Important Point: The shares of Tarachi Gold will be transferred to Regency upon the issuance of the Shares.

Rationale for Transaction

La Dura is a past-producing underground gold mine. Drilling performed by previous owners Urastar and by Tarachi Gold indicate the presence of high grade gold from surface to a depth of approximately 100m, with the mineralized zone remaining open at depth. Drilling by Tarachi Gold in 2020 and 2021 included selective assay results as high as 6.91 g/t gold over 63.4 metres and 7.26 g/t gold over 12 metres. See Historical Drill Highlights below. Regency plans to put the mine back into production and enter into a toll milling arrangement with a nearby mine. Regency is currently undertaking the studies required to cost the capex and opex of such a restart. Regency is in the process of completing a NI 43-101 technical report on the project. The deposit model is interpreted as a direct genetic analogue to the nearby Mulatos deposit.

Management Commentary

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer of Regency Silver, commented:

"Jabali fits the model that worked at Timmins Gold - a Mexican gold property in a producing district, with a multi-generational drill database and clear geological analogues to a neighbouring producer. Mulatos has produced more than two million ounces of gold six kilometres from this concession. 1 Our objective is straightforward: validate the historical work, complete a NI 43-101 resource and put Jabali back into production using the toll milling model for processing."

- Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO, Regency Silver Corp.

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the agreement, Regency Silver will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Jabali Gold Project from the shareholders of Tarachi Gold for total consideration of: US$70,000 on execution of the formal agreement: 20M Shares upon a toll milling agreement being reached on standard terms with a nearby mine: the Shares will be subject to a voluntary pooling agreement that provides for their release as to 5M Shares on Exchange acceptance and 5M Shares every 6 months thereafter: the payment of US$1M 6 months from the date of commercial production and a further US$1M 12 months after that payment: the payment of US$2M after the extraction of 50,000 ounces of gold equivalent from the project: a 2% NSR. No finder's fees are payable. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. It is not anticipated that shareholder approval will be required.

Why Did Regency Silver Acquire Jabali?

Regency Silver acquired Jabali for four reasons:

Past production with established high grade gold mineralization. La Dura is a past-producing high grade gold mine with documented historic high-grade drilling. Regency is of the view that the existing workings will make the La Dura mine easier to put back into production. Proximity to a producing mines. The property is 6 km west of Alamos Gold's Mulatos operation, and only 10 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's La India mine. Multi-generational drill database. The property carries assay data from four prior operators (Ormonde Mining, Minera Real de Ángeles, Urastar, and Tarachi Gold), totalling more than 6,300 sample records and over 2,000 metres of recent diamond drilling. Portfolio fit with Dios Padre. Jabali consolidates Regency's Sonora exploration footprint within the same Sierra Madre Occidental gold belt as the Company's flagship Dios Padre project and the La India project.

Historical Drill Highlights

The following intercepts are highlights from historical drilling by prior operators on the El Jabali concession. They are not NI 43-101 verified by Regency Silver and are presented as historical information only:

Hole ID Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) From (m) Operator / Year









LJBRC-14-003 4.6 16.25 56.4 Urastar / 2014 LJBRC-14-001 13.7 4.64 16.8 Urastar / 2014 LJB-12-04 3.0 4.27 19.8 Urastar / 2012 Jab 20-005 20.1 4.54 surface Tarachi Gold Jab 20-006 20.07 5.05 22.5 Tarachi Gold Jab 21-009 63.4 6.91 surface Tarachi Gold Jab 21-014 12 7.26 9.0 Tarachi Gold

A qualified person on behalf of Regency Silver has not yet completed sufficient work to verify these historical results. Regency Silver intends to validate the historical drill database through twin-hole drilling as part of a Phase 1 program.

Regional Context

Project Operator Distance from El Jabali Status Mulatos mine Alamos Gold Inc. 6 km east Producing Dios Padre Regency Silver 20 km Active drilling La India mine Agnico Eagle 10 km Producing La India Project under option to Regency Regency 10 km Exploration

Regency Silver does not have an interest in any of the projects owned by Alamos Gold or Agnico Eagle noted above. The information disclosed herein is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Jabali.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where is the Jabali gold project located?

A: Jabali is located in the Mulatos Mining District, eastern Sonora State, México. The property centroid is accessed via Hermosillo, Sahuaripa, Arivechi, and Tarachi.

Q: How large is the El Jabali concession?

A: The El Jabali concession covers approximately 195 hectares as a single mining concession.

Q: Is Jabali a producing mine?

A: Jabali contains the past-producing La Dura gold mine. La Dura is not currently in production. Regency Silver is acquiring the property in order to put La Dura back into production.

Q: What is the closest producing mine? 1

A: Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine is located approximately 6 kilometres east of Jabali. In its most recent technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mulatos Property, Sahuaripa Municipality, Sonora, Mexico" dated March 27, 2023, with an effective date of December 31, 2022, Alamos Gold reported proven and probable reserves of 1.68 million ounces of gold (26,734,000 tonnes at 1.95 g/t gold)

Q: What type of gold deposit is Jabali?

A: La Dura is interpreted as a high-sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, hosted in silicified dacitic volcanics

Q: Who is the CEO of Regency Silver Corp?

A: Bruce Bragagnolo is the Chief Executive Officer, Founder, and Executive Chairman of Regency Silver Corp.

Q: What is Bruce Bragagnolo's track record in Mexican mining?

A: Bruce Bragagnolo previously co-founded and led Timmins Gold Corp., which he grew from a $7 million IPO market capitalization to $475 million by 2012, and Silvermex Resources Ltd., which he took from a $5 million IPO to a $175 million sale to First Majestic Silver Corp. He has more than 22 years of operating experience in México.

Q: How does Jabali fit into Regency Silver's existing portfolio?

A: Jabali is located in Sonora, México, the same state as Regency Silver's flagship Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project and its La India property. The acquisition consolidates Regency's Sonora platform within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold belt and adds a past-producing gold mine adjacent to Alamos Gold's Mulatos operation.

Metallurgy

Metallurgical test work performed in 2021 by a previous operator showed that the test samples responded very well to leaching by cyanide. Test work performed by Bureau Veritas Metallurgical Division showed gold extraction from baseline cyanide leaching at 40 wt.% solids in 1.0 g/L NaCN solution for 48 hours averaged 94.8%. Cyanide (as NaCN) consumption averaged 1.73 kg/t. In general, less than 0.5 kg/t hydrated lime was required to maintain a slurry pH above 10.5 during leaching.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Mike Tucker, P.Geo., who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of Regency and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Regency Silver Corp.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade gold, copper, and silver deposits in México. The Company's flagship project is the Dios Padre project in Sonora, México, where Regency has made a gold-copper-silver discovery in a magmatic-hydrothermal system that widens at depth. Drill results from Dios Padre have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold (hole REG-23-21), 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver (hole REG-22-01), and 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold (hole REG-23-14).

Following completion of the Jabali transaction, the Company's portfolio also includes the La India concession, and the Jabali Gold Project in Sonora.

Regency Silver was founded in 2017 by Bruce Bragagnolo, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, Founder, and Executive Chairman. Mr. Bragagnolo is a Mexico-focused mining executive with more than two decades of operating experience in the country. He previously co-founded and led Timmins Gold Corp., which he grew from a $7 million IPO market capitalization to $475 million and a listing on the NYSE-MKT in 2012, and Silvermex Resources Ltd., which he took from a $5 million IPO in 2006 to a $175 million sale to First Majestic Silver Corp. in 2012. Mr. Bragagnolo holds a law degree from the University of British Columbia (1983) and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1984. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the Jabali acquisition, the availability of a toll milling agreement at an industry standard price or at all, the planned exploration program, the timing and scope of drilling, the expected results of re-assay and re-logging work, the accomplishment of going to production, the preparation and completion of a 43-101 technical report, the positive completion of studies relating to production, the issuance of shares and contingent payments Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the assumption that all information provided to Regency is accurate, that the studies to be undertaken will yield a positive production decision, that permits will be available within a reasonable time and that the current metal prices will remain intact for the foreseeable future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, commodity price risk, regulatory risk, title risk, and the risk that TSX Venture Exchange approval is not obtained. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Regency Silver disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained herein providing descriptions of mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313565