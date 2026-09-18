Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, a by-invitation-only conference bringing together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with the management teams of the world's leading gold, silver and platinum group metals explorers, developers and emerging producers, taking place from Tuesday, September 22nd to Friday, September 25th, 2026, at the Beaver Creek Resort in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO will be attending the conference but will not be presenting. Investors and shareholders interested in connecting with Bruce Bragagnolo while he is at the Summit are welcome to reach out directly to arrange a time to meet by contacting Bruce@Regency-silver.com.

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.precioussummit.com/events/2026-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek.

REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Per: "Bruce Bragagnolo"

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

High-grade intercepts at Dios Padre include:

REG-23-21: 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold

REG-26-35: 36 metres of 5.06 g/t gold, 1.1% copper, and 42.85 g/t silver

REG-22-01: 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver

REG-23-14: 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold

A NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Geological Report and Resource Estimate, Dios Padre Property, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora State, Mexico" (dated March 2, 2023, prepared by Gordon Gibson, B.Sc., P.Geo) estimates an inferred mineral resource of 11.375 million ounces of silver equivalent: 1.384 million tonnes at 255.64 g/t AgEq which report does not include the above results.

Regency recently announced an agreement to acquire the past producing La Dura gold mine only 20 km from Dios Padre and 6 km from the Mulatos mine.

Exchange: TSXV: RSMX | OTCQB: RSMXF | FSE: ZJ90

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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