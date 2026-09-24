Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at the 26th MK-Equity Investment Conference, hosted by MK-Equity, the family office of Michael Kott, on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, in Munich, Germany. The conference is a by-invitation-only gathering of family offices, high-net-worth individuals, active investors and entrepreneurs across a range of industries, built around an ecosystem of like-minded investors in the combination of people and megatrends.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO will present Regency Silver's equity story directly to the conference audience, including updates on its Dios Padre and Jabali projects. Investors and shareholders interested in connecting with Bruce Bragagnolo while he is at the conference are welcome to reach out directly to arrange a time to meet by contacting Bruce@Regency-silver.com.

For more information on MK-Equity, please visit: www.mk-equity.de.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

High-grade intercepts at Dios Padre include:

REG-23-21: 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold

REG-26-35: 36 metres of 5.06 g/t gold, 1.1% copper, and 42.85 g/t silver

REG-22-01: 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver

REG-23-14: 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold

A NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Geological Report and Resource Estimate, Dios Padre Property, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora State, Mexico" (dated March 2, 2023, prepared by Gordon Gibson, B.Sc., P.Geo) estimates an inferred mineral resource of 11.375 million ounces of silver equivalent: 1.384 million tonnes at 255.64 g/t AgEq which report does not include the above results.

Regency recently announced an agreement to acquire the past producing La Dura gold mine only 20 km from Dios Padre and 6 km from the Mulatos mine.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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