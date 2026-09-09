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WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Stuttgart
09.09.26 | 10:47
281,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
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280,60281,0011:15
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 10:46 Uhr
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Dassault Aviation: Reception of the First Two Falcon Albatros Aircraft by the DGA

Reception of the First Two Falcon Albatros Aircraft by the DGA

(Saint-Cloud, France, September 09, 2026) - The Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA - French Government Defense Procurement Agency) has taken delivery of the development and the first two Falcon 2000LXS Albatros aircraft as part of the AVSIMAR program (Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Aircraft). Launched in 2020, this program plans to deliver a total of twelve aircraft by 2031. Dassault Aviation and all French companies involved in the Falcon programs thank the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the French Navy, and the DGA for their trust.

The Falcon 2000 Albatros is equipped with a multifunction radar under the fuselage, a high-performance optronic turret, observation windows, a Search & Rescue (SAR) chain-dropping system, and dedicated communication systems. Based on the Falcon 2000LXS business jet-the latest model in the Falcon 2000 series, with hundreds of units sold worldwide-this aircraft is highly versatile. With a range of 7,400 km, high transit speed, and excellent low-speed flight characteristics, it can monitor vast areas and intervene quickly and precisely at long distances from its base.

The development of the Falcon 2000 Albatros was carried out by Dassault Aviation in cooperation with Naval Group, Safran, and Thales. Flight tests were conducted at Dassault Aviation's flight test center in Istres, while conversion work is performed at Dassault Aviation's Mérignac plant.

"From the Falcon 20 of the U.S. Coast Guard to the Falcon 900 and 2000MSA of the Japanese Coast Guard, and including the Falcon 200 Gardian and 50M of the French Navy, we have extensive experience in maritime surveillance," said Éric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation. "These aircraft provide a high-performance response to the significant challenges of sovereignty, maritime security, and state action at sea: combating pollution and trafficking, border and exclusive economic zone surveillance, fisheries policing, search and rescue at sea, medical evacuations, and more. It is only natural that France, which has the second-largest maritime domain in the world, should be at the forefront of using such aircraft."

In parallel, Dassault Aviation has built up long-standing expertise in maritime patrol, first with the Atlantic and then the Atlantique 2, aircraft tasked with the highly demanding mission of protecting France's nuclear submarines. The recently delivered Atlantique 2 Standard 6 has demonstrated world-class operational capabilities, underscoring Dassault Aviation's unrivaled expertise in maritime patrol in Europe.

Dassault Aviation is also the only European aeronautical manufacturer to master the highly demanding field of carrier-based combat aircraft, thanks to its experience with the Étendard IV, Super-Étendard, and now the Rafale Marine. Sold to France and India, the Rafale Marine is globally recognized for its performance in aeromaritime space control, power projection, and support for aeroterrestrial operations from the sea.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Albatros delivery

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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