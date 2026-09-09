

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), parent company of Chrysler, is recalling certain vehicles due to a software defect that may cause the tire pressure monitoring system to fail to detect low tire pressure, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



The recall affects certain 2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer, 2024-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2025 Jeep Wagoneer L, 2025-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, 2026 Jeep Cherokee, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L PHEV vehicles.



The software defect may also fail to illuminate the tire pressure monitoring system warning light, increasing the risk of a crash.



To remedy the issue, Stellantis dealers will update the radio frequency hub software at no cost to vehicle owners.



Currently, STLA was trading at $5.30, down 1.65 percent on the NYSE.



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