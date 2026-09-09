DJ MHM Corporate: Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount 09-Sep-2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE - Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount Paris, France - September 9th 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs the market that, during the preparation of its half-year financial statements, it identified an error in the amount of the ORA 2 bonds redeemable in shares issued on 25 June 2026, resulting in a total issuance amount that was overstated by EUR200,000. The Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved an amendment (Avenant n° 1) to the ORA 2 issuance agreement to correct this, reducing the total ORA 2 issuance from EUR2,969,599 to EUR2,769,599. As a result of this correction, the Company's total financial debt is EUR200,000 lower than previously communicated. Ongoing capital increase On 1 September 2026, the Company announced a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of approximately EUR1,109,287. Shareholders and new investors may subscribe to the new shares at EUR0.0110 per share, either by exercising their DPS or via free subscription (souscription à titre libre), representing a significant discount to the closing share price of EUR 0,1835 on 9 September 2026. Further details of which are available in the press release published on the Company's website: https:// mhm-corporate.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/MHM-CORPORATE-launches-capital-increase.pdf This correction has no impact on the ongoing operation. Key remaining dates are as follows: Date Event 16 September 2026 Last day of DPS trading 18 September 2026 Closing of the subscription period, expiration and loss of value of unexercised subscription rights 25 September 2026 Issue of the new shares (Operation and ORA Redemption); admission to trading on Euronext Paris

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About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2396966 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2396966 09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)