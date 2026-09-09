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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 15:25
0,100 Euro
+12,61 % +0,011
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0,1700,18419:24
Dow Jones News
09.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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MHM Corporate: Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount

DJ MHM Corporate: Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount 
09-Sep-2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE - Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount 
 
Paris, France - September 9th 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs the market that, during the preparation 
of its half-year financial statements, it identified an error in the amount of the ORA 2 bonds redeemable in shares 
issued on 25 June 2026, resulting in a total issuance amount that was overstated by EUR200,000. 
 
The Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved an amendment (Avenant n° 1) to the ORA 2 issuance 
agreement to correct this, reducing the total ORA 2 issuance from EUR2,969,599 to EUR2,769,599. 
As a result of this correction, the Company's total financial debt is EUR200,000 lower than previously communicated. 
Ongoing capital increase 
 
On 1 September 2026, the Company announced a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a gross amount 
of approximately EUR1,109,287. Shareholders and new investors may subscribe to the new shares at EUR0.0110 per share, 
either by exercising their DPS or via free subscription (souscription à titre libre), representing a significant 
discount to the closing share price of EUR 0,1835 on 9 September 2026. 
Further details of which are available in the press release published on the Company's website: https:// 
mhm-corporate.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/MHM-CORPORATE-launches-capital-increase.pdf 

This correction has no impact on the ongoing operation. Key remaining dates are as follows: 
 
Date          Event 
 
16 September 2026   Last day of DPS trading 
 
18 September 2026   Closing of the subscription period, expiration and loss of value of unexercised subscription 
            rights 
 
 
25 September 2026   Issue of the new shares (Operation and ORA Redemption); admission to trading on Euronext Paris

* * *

About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - Correction of the ORA 2 bond issuance amount 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2396966 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2396966 09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2396966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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