DJ MHM Corporate: reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011 26-Aug-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011 Paris, France - July 20th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces that its Board of Directors, meeting on 24 August 2026, decided, making use of the delegation granted by the General Meeting of 2 February 2026, to reduce the nominal value of the Company's shares from EUR0.0125 to EUR0.011, by way of set-off against prior losses. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital, unchanged in terms of the number of shares, now stands at EUR39,617.38, divided into 3,601,580 shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM CORPORATE reduces nominal value =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2389240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2389240 26-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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August 26, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)