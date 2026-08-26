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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
26.08.26 | 19:32
0,156 Euro
-9,04 % -0,016
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0,1560,18319:57
Dow Jones News
26.08.2026 18:33 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MHM Corporate: reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011

DJ MHM Corporate: reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011 
26-Aug-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE reduces the nominal value of its shares to EUR0.011 
Paris, France - July 20th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces that its Board of Directors, meeting on 24 
August 2026, decided, making use of the delegation granted by the General Meeting of 2 February 2026, to reduce the 
nominal value of the Company's shares from EUR0.0125 to EUR0.011, by way of set-off against prior losses. 
 
Following this transaction, the Company's share capital, unchanged in terms of the number of shares, now stands at 
EUR39,617.38, divided into 3,601,580 shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each. 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM CORPORATE reduces nominal value 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2389240 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2389240 26-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2389240&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.