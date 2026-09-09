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WKN: A41081 | ISIN: CA23809L2075 | Ticker-Symbol: D4G0
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 07:30
0,021 Euro
+2,44 % +0,001
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0220,02723:00
0,0210,02622:00
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 23:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Director Resignation and Appointment of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces that Paul Haber has resigned as a director of the Company effective September 2, 2026.

The Company wishes to thank Paul Haber for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Talbot as a new member of the Board of Directors effective September 8, 2026.

Mr. Todd Talbot is a senior financial professional who brings 18 years of experience in financial due diligence, portfolio evaluation, risk management, private equity, venture capital, and corporate finance. Mr. Todd Talbot brings to the Company a proven track record conducting comprehensive investment vetting for institutions and presenting risk-adjusted financial analyses, valuation models, and governance strategies to boards, executive leadership, and high-net-worth stakeholders.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron
CEO & Chairman
info@datametrex.com
(416) 901-5611

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-director-resignation-and-appointment-of-dire-1218845

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.