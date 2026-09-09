Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Director Resignation and Appointment of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces that Paul Haber has resigned as a director of the Company effective September 2, 2026.

The Company wishes to thank Paul Haber for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Talbot as a new member of the Board of Directors effective September 8, 2026.

Mr. Todd Talbot is a senior financial professional who brings 18 years of experience in financial due diligence, portfolio evaluation, risk management, private equity, venture capital, and corporate finance. Mr. Todd Talbot brings to the Company a proven track record conducting comprehensive investment vetting for institutions and presenting risk-adjusted financial analyses, valuation models, and governance strategies to boards, executive leadership, and high-net-worth stakeholders.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-director-resignation-and-appointment-of-dire-1218845