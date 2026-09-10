Tigo to celebrate nine years of UK market growth, record-breaking Reclaimed Energy for UK Tigo customers, and Loyalty Program awards at Solar Storage Live UK 2026 trade show.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company will highlight key business and technical milestones in the UK market at the Solar Storage Live UK 2026 trade show in Birmingham from September 22-24. In the wake of a cross-country installer training tour and the UK market release of the Tigo GO ESS platform, Tigo will focus its 2026 trade show presence in Birmingham on optimization and module-level monitoring with the Tigo TS4 MPLE product family, and welcome UK installers into the Advanced tier of the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program.

Since 2017, installers across the United Kingdom have deployed Tigo MLPE devices at more than 20,000 customer sites, with a sharp increase beginning in 2023. With nearly 1000 install sites in the second quarter of 2026 and almost 500 sites in July alone. More than 98% of all Tigo MLPE devices installed in the UK feature optimization. Due to the high incidence of shading, irregular roof elevations, and urban obstructions across the UK market, Tigo systems produce an average of 9% Reclaimed Energy. This results in a significant return on investment for UK homeowners with Tigo optimization.

"For our residential solar customers all across the United Kingdom, Tigo has consistently provided the absolute maximum value for solar system output, particularly because we do not have to overcomplicate our designs," said Clark Gourlay, Electrical Installation Manager at Union Technical Services Ltd. "Granted, customers are not always certain about what Reclaimed Energy does for them, but once we can show the additional production via the EI App, it becomes quite convincing. We also appreciate the attention we get from the Tigo training and support team, who are basically never more than an email or quick phone call away."

The GO Optimized ESS integrates the GO Battery with the Tigo EI Inverter, TS4 Flex MLPE optimization products, GO Junction for heat pump integration, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, helping give installers a single, connected ecosystem that covers solar production, storage, e-mobility, and home heating. Installers deploying the GO Optimized ESS for the first time can benefit from the Tigo Green Glove program, which provides a professional system design review, puts technical experts on standby during installation, and creates a direct feedback loop with the Tigo team. Tigo Academy training further supports installer onboarding.

The Tigo Installer Loyalty Program provides access to progressively more benefits across three tiers, as installation companies grow with Tigo. The three program tiers, Certified, Advanced, and Elite, require installers to pass defined training and installation goals, and provide incremental levels of business and support benefits. The full range of Tigo Installer Loyalty Program benefits can be found here, and homeowners can find all current Loyalty Program participants in the UK market here.

"Union Technical has very rapidly established itself as one of the strongest Tigo installers around the world, and I am happy to welcome them to the Advanced tier of the Tigo Loyalty Program," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP of Sales EMEA MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "We firmly believe that solar must be a team sport between technology providers and the companies deploying the systems, which is why Tigo constantly works to expand installer relationships with programs like the training roadshow, Green Glove, and the Loyalty Program. Based on the feedback we have gotten in the UK, these initiatives move the needle for the whole solar industry here."

To meet with the Tigo team at Solar Storage Live UK 2026, visit booth A32 or schedule a meeting in advance through the event page here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

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Contacts:

Technica Communications

Cait Caviness

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc