Strong commercial solar market performance in Czechia and installer trust in solar hardware provide a foundation for Tigo GO Optimized ESS showcase at Smart Energy Forum 2026 in Prague.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company will showcase the Tigo GO Optimized Energy Storage Solution (ESS) at Smart Energy Forum (SEF) 2026 in Prague, building on strong adoption of Tigo technology across the Czech commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market. Since 2024, Czech installers have deployed Tigo products in approximately 80MW of C&I systems, providing a solid foundation for Tigo to expand its residential solar-plus-storage offering. Across residential, small commercial, and larger C&I applications, installers in Czechia have deployed approximately 276MW of Tigo systems since 2024.

At the heart of the Tigo showcase will be the Tigo GO Optimized ESS, featuring the expanded storage capacity of the new GO Battery, plus e-mobility and heat-pump integration, with intelligent system management through the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform. Visitors can see how Tigo brings the key components of residential energy together to create a more flexible, connected energy system. The Tigo team will also showcase the latest innovations from the TS4 Flex MLPE portfolio, including the new TS4-A, supporting modules up to 725Wp, and the TS4-X, supporting modules up to 800Wp, both featuring Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown.

"We install Tigo optimizers and rapid shutdown devices on almost every project where the inverter technology allows it because the flexibility of the platform lets us design each installation around its specific needs, whether it is a commercial rooftop or a residential system," said Lukas Nekvapil, CEO at LUNEK, s.r.o. "Just as important is access to monitoring, technical resources, and reliable support, which help us manage these systems over the long term. That combination gives us the confidence to take on a wider range of projects."

The Tigo GO Optimized ESS brings together Tigo EI Inverters, the modular GO Battery, TS4 Flex MLPE products, the GO EV Charger, GO Junction for heat-pump integration, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence software platform. In Europe, the GO Battery can be configured from 7.3 kWh to 47.9 kWh, while Tigo EI Inverters are available in single- and three-phase configurations to support a range of residential solar-plus-storage applications. Together, the system is designed to give installers a unified platform for solar generation, energy storage, EV charging, home heating, monitoring, and energy management.

"The Czech market has been a standout success for Tigo in recent years, and we look forward to meeting with our great installation partners during the Smart Energy Forum in Prague," said Mirko Bindi, senior vice president of sales EMEA and managing director Europe at Tigo Energy. "The commercial projects these companies have deployed demonstrate both their technical capabilities and the strong position Tigo has built in the market. With the GO Optimized ESS, we now have an opportunity to build on those relationships with a complete residential energy solution that brings solar, storage, e-mobility, and home heating together through one Tigo ecosystem."

The Tigo team will be available throughout Smart Energy Forum 2026 at Hall 1, Booth 30 to demonstrate the GO Optimized ESS, TS4 Flex MLPE products, and Tigo Energy Intelligence platform, and to discuss residential and commercial solar applications with installers and system designers. To schedule a meeting with the Tigo team at the show, visit the Tigo event page. To find a comprehensive list of Tigo-certified solar installers in the Czech Republic, visit the Tigo installer directory.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930761188/en/

Contacts:

Technica Communications

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc