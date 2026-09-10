MotoGP Group has selected Accenture to help power the next generation of its direct-to-fan OTT (over-the-top, internet-delivered) offering. Through this collaboration, MotoGP will harness Accenture's technology capabilities and proven global sports streaming expertise to enhance the fan experience, deliver richer content, and create new ways to engage with the sport. The new platform is expected to launch in the 2027 MotoGP season.

The new platform will unify MotoGP properties, including MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and World Superbike, under a single technology architecture while enabling each experience to be tailored to its audience. Accenture Media Engage (formerly known as Accenture Video Solution) will power MotoGP's OTT transformation, delivering greater speed to market, flexibility and automation. It will allow MotoGP to launch and optimize experiences across regions and personalization at scale. Media Engage is part of Accenture Media Suite, launching at IBC, a connected portfolio of AI-powered media solutions that helps media companies enhance audience engagement, optimize monetization and streamline operations across the media value chain.

MotoGP fans will benefit from a multi-camera viewing experience with customizable race coverage and live sports data integrated into the livestream. Future updates will introduce immersive experiences designed to bring audiences even closer to the action.

The companies will also co-innovate through Accenture partners, including AWS, to explore new ways for fans to consume content, deepen engagement and optimize connectivity at circuits.

"MotoGP has always been defined by innovation, pushing the limits of what's possible both on and off the track," said Gorka Llort Igal, Digital Business Director of MotoGP Group. "As we continue to grow our global audience, we're focused on creating a direct-to-fan experience that matches the excitement, emotion and intensity of the world's most exciting sport. Through our collaboration with Accenture, we're building a platform that will bring fans closer to the action than ever before, with more personalization, deeper insights, greater interactivity and richer content."

"MotoGP has a clear vision for how it wants to evolve its direct-to-fan experience and create new sources of value around the sport. As sports organizations build deeper, more direct relationships with fans, the opportunity lies in bringing together audience engagement, content and monetization on a connected platform that can continually evolve with changing fan expectations," said John Peters, Global Media Entertainment Lead at Accenture. "By combining MotoGP's deep understanding of its fans and the sport with Accenture's Media Engage platform and experience building and operating media platforms at scale, we can help create the foundation for the next generation of direct-to-fan experiences."

About MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group is the organization behind MotoGP, the world's premier motorcycle racing championship. As the driving force of elite two-wheeled sport, the group oversees a global portfolio spanning top-level competition, talent development, and fan experience. Through world-leading racing and innovative entertainment, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group connects millions of fans to one of the most compelling and dynamic sports on the planet.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

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Contacts:

Michael Gibson

Moto GP

michaelgibson@motogp.com

Chandrashekhar Deshpande

Accenture

+91 9986713975

c.b.deshpande@accenture.com

Berta Díaz Olivas

Accenture

+34 691 338 889

berta.diaz.olivas@accenture.com