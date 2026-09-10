Dassault Aviation: Reusable Orbital Spaceplane Program VORTEX

Reusable Orbital Spaceplane Program VORTEX

(Saint-Cloud, France, September 10, 2026) - Dassault Aviation welcomes France's decision to support the VORTEX spaceplane project. This decision, announced today by French President Emmanuel Macron during the International Space Summit held in Paris, will strengthen Europe's space capabilities and expertise.

Designed by Dassault Aviation, the global architect and integrator of the aircraft, VORTEX is a reusable spaceplane tailored for both civil and military orbital missions. Its development will be carried out in partnership with the German company OHB (see DA-OHB press release dated May 11, 2026). Several major European aerospace and space industry players have already joined this project: APCO Technologies, MT Aerospace, Sener, Sonaca, Space Cargo Unlimited, and others.

"This project, supported by France, should lead several countries - Germany and others - to join this ambition for mastering mobility in space," said Éric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

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