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WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 11:03
279,20 Euro
+0,36 % +1,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
279,40279,6012:34
279,40279,6012:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 11:34 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dassault Aviation: Reusable Orbital Spaceplane Program VORTEX

Reusable Orbital Spaceplane Program VORTEX

(Saint-Cloud, France, September 10, 2026) - Dassault Aviation welcomes France's decision to support the VORTEX spaceplane project. This decision, announced today by French President Emmanuel Macron during the International Space Summit held in Paris, will strengthen Europe's space capabilities and expertise.

Designed by Dassault Aviation, the global architect and integrator of the aircraft, VORTEX is a reusable spaceplane tailored for both civil and military orbital missions. Its development will be carried out in partnership with the German company OHB (see DA-OHB press release dated May 11, 2026). Several major European aerospace and space industry players have already joined this project: APCO Technologies, MT Aerospace, Sener, Sonaca, Space Cargo Unlimited, and others.

"This project, supported by France, should lead several countries - Germany and others - to join this ambition for mastering mobility in space," said Éric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Vortex

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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