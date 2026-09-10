Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the appointment of seasoned and renowned mining executive Brett Richards as the new Chairman of the Board at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 8, 2026 (the "AGSM").

Mr. Richards has worked closely with the Board of Directors (the "Board") and management team as an advisor since June 2026. As Zodiac Gold advances an aggressive exploration program across its district-scale land package along the Todi Shear Zone in Liberia, Mr. Richards assumes his leadership role at a pivotal moment in the Company's growth. In his former role as CEO of Liberian gold explorer Pasofino Gold, Richards advanced the 3.9 MoZ Dugbe gold project, one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in West Africa, toward a production decision and successfully sold Pasofino Gold to Mansa Resources earlier this year.

Brett Richards, Chairman of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Liberia offers significant potential for gold discovery and development, and I am proud to lead the Board of an emerging explorer positioned to contribute to the growth of the country's mining sector. This exploration season has thus far surpassed our expectations, not only because Zodiac Gold is hitting gold in every trench and almost every drill hole across multiple targets, but even more so because of the growing footprint of new gold discoveries along our Todi Shear Zone. I am looking forward to working with our team and contributing to advancing the development of Zodiac Gold towards its Todi Gold Project mineral resource estimate, as well as its Mineral Development Agreement. It is an exciting time for Zodiac Gold shareholders, and I will continue to support the Company's growth with my expertise wherever I can, as we grow the investor base and overall awareness of this emerging jurisdiction and project."

"Brett's appointment as Chairman is a transformational moment for Zodiac Gold," said David Kol, President and CEO of Zodiac Gold. "He's an extremely respected executive in the global mining industry, with a rare combination of operational discipline, capital markets acumen, and a proven ability to build companies and create lasting value for shareholders. Brett's leadership, strategic insight, and global network will be invaluable as we work to define what we believe can be Liberia's next major gold district. On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I want to welcome Brett into this role, and I want to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support at this year's AGSM."

About Brett Richards

Brett Richards is a globally recognized mining executive, investor and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience building and leading private and publicly listed mining companies, ranging from micro-cap explorers to large-scale, multi-asset producers. With more than three decades focused extensively on Africa, Mr. Richards brings deep expertise across the full mining lifecycle - greenfield and brownfield exploration, mine development, construction, operations, project rehabilitation, and strategic business development - and has personally built three mines and led the turnaround of two additional operations.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Richards held senior executive positions at Kinross Gold Corporation and Co-Steel Inc., before going on to lead value-creating growth and strategic exits at Katanga Mining, Avocet PLC and Pasofino Gold. He currently holds strategic positions in Gold X2 (formerly Goldshore Resources), Midnight Sun Mining, VR Resources and Stratex Resources, each of which has delivered more than 10x accumulated value appreciation for shareholders during his involvement. Mr. Richards also manages Richards Enterprises Inc., a Bahamas-based single-family office with investments spanning mining and metals, post-consumer goods recycling, real estate, and digital asset platforms.

AGSM Results

At the AGSM, shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board and management. David Kol, Brett Richards, Douglas Cater, Graham Warren, Lawrence Lepard and Mark Kol were all elected as directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 5, 2026, which can be found on SEDAR+.

Board Transition

At the AGSM, Michael Demeter did not stand for re-election and has stepped down from the Board after two years of service. Mr. Demeter, a capital markets veteran with senior roles at Velocity Trading, Haywood Securities, Macquarie Group, Dundee Securities, RBC and Scotiabank, joined the Board in 2024 and was a valued voice for the Company through an important stage of its growth.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Zodiac Gold, I want to sincerely thank Mike for his dedication, sound judgment, and genuine commitment to this Company over the past two years," said Mr. Kol. "Mike's capital markets expertise and steady counsel helped guide Zodiac Gold through a formative period, and his fingerprints are on much of the foundation we're building on today. We are deeply grateful for his service and friendship, and we wish him nothing but continued success."

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia - an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km² land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, three of which have been drilled, delivering high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and the potential significance of results, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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