Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company"), the Botswana-focused critical metals development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert Bowell as Technical Manager, effective September 1, 2026. The Company also announces the engagement of StockBox Media to provide investor relations services.

Highlights:

The appointment of Dr. Bowell comes at a time where Eastport are rapidly advancing its critical metals projects covering; Copper, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium & Nickel

Dr. Bowell brings over 38 years of experience advising Tier 1 Mining Companies, Financial Institutions/Investment Banks on projects globally with significant experience in Africa

Dr. Bowell is currently retained as a strategic advisor to the Pentagon for evaluation of critical metals projects and downstream supply chain solutions

Dr. Bowell is the author/co-author of more than 280 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, completed numerous PEA, PFS & FS-level studies and is a Qualified Person for mineral-resource reporting (QMR) also holding multiple professional registrations including; registration in Newfoundland and Labrador, Chartered Geologist, Chartered Chemist and European Geologist

Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Major commented,

"The rate at which Eastport is advancing its multi-asset portfolio requires the Company to continually expand our talent pool. Having worked with Rob for over a decade, I can speak to the quality and value that Rob will bring the Company, our team and critically our projects as they reach key inflection points in the coming months and year ahead.

"Rob's appointment is further testament to underlying quality that we have across our district scale portfolio where we are making excellent progress.

"I take this opportunity to welcome Rob to the team and look forward to his contribution and dedication to optimising value for our Company and shareholders."

Robert Bowell, incoming Technical Manager, commented:

"I am excited to be joining the Eastport team and applying the knowledge I have built up over 38 years in the mining industry. Eastport's high-quality portfolio of critical metals projects is clearly close to unlocking its exploration potential, given the current team's phased approach. I have spent much of my career working across a range of commodities, including all those associated with Eastport's projects, from discovery through feasibility studies and on toward development.

"I look forward to working with the excellent Eastport team through this next phase of optimizing results, prioritizing assets, and fast-tracking clear economic pathways for shareholders and our stakeholders in Botswana."

Grant of Stock Options

Dr. Robert Bowell has been granted 200,000 stock options with a strike price of $0.50 and a life to expiry of 5-years from date of grant. 40,000 stock options shall vest immediately upon award, 60,000 stock options shall vest upon 12-months of service to the Company, and 100,000 stock options shall vest upon 18-months of service to the Company.

Engagement of StockBox Media

Eastport further announces it has entered into Media Agency agreement (the "Agreement") with StockBox Media to provide investor awareness services. Pursuant to the agreement, StockBox Media will assist Eastport in raising its profile with the investment community through digital marketing, content creation and social media distribution. The engagement is for an initial term of twelve months, for a fee of $5,000 per month, and may be extended by mutual agreement. All fees payable by the Company to StockBox Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

StockBox Media is based out of London. The Company and StockBox media act at arm's length (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) of StockBox Media presently holds 818,626 common shares and 240,590 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About StockBox Media

StockBox media is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across United Kingdom, North America, South Africa, and Australia.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Daniel Major"

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313751