Chervon Holdings Limited: Chervon Appoints Joseph Galli Jr. as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Stage of Global Growth

Accomplished power tool executive brings more than four decades of experience building powerful brands, advancing cordless technology, expanding globally, and developing high-performance teams

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chervon Holdings Limited (HKEX: 2285), a global leader in outdoor power equipment and power tools, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Galli Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 10, 2026.

Mr. Galli succeeds Chervon founder Mr. Longquan Pan ("Peter"), who will transition out of his role as Chief Executive Officer while continuing to serve as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board.

Chervon has grown into a strong global technology company in the outdoor power equipment and power tool industry over more than three decades. It developed world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, pioneered cordless technology, and built out a global portfolio of brands featuring EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON. Today, Chervon serves customers in more than 100 countries and is poised to build on its strong global position.

"It is a true privilege to have Joe, an industry legend, joining us and leading Chervon into its next chapter. Having repeatedly demonstrated unmatched success in our industry, he is uniquely qualified to steer our company forward. I am confident that his arrival will infuse new momentum into our business and brands, unlocking substantial value for our customers and investors alike. I look forward to working with Joe alongside our Board in the years to come," says Mr. Pan.

During nearly two decades at Techtronic Industries, Mr. Galli played a central leadership role in building Milwaukee into one of the world's leading professional power tool brands while also growing the Ryobi tool and outdoor business. His tenure was defined by an intense focus on cordless technology and platform buildout, and by aggressive geographic expansion, all driven by an inspired high-performance culture.

Earlier, during 19 years at Black & Decker, Mr. Galli rose to President of Worldwide Power Tools and Accessories and launched and developed the DeWalt brand into a leading global professional power tool business.

A hallmark of Mr. Galli's leadership has been his ability to build inspired winning teams, to identify and develop exceptional talent, and to create an environment for people to perform at their highest level. His focus on visionary leadership, combined with Chervon's brands, technology, and global capabilities, positions the company to catalyze its next stage of exciting growth.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Peter and to lead Chervon as CEO. Chervon has built a strong foundation in advanced cordless technology, product development, brands, and in world-class manufacturing," says Mr. Galli. "Peter and I are aligned in our commitment to develop breakthrough technologies and to build out a powerful global growth engine."

Mr. Galli began his career at Black & Decker in 1980 and subsequently held senior leadership roles at Amazon and Newell Rubbermaid before joining TTI in 2006. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of TTI in 2008 and served until his retirement in 2024.

Mr. Galli holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore. He was an ACC wrestling champion and was later inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited (HKEX: 2285) is a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

Investor Contacts:

Carren Chen

Director, Investor Relations

carren.xy.chen@chervongroup.com

+86-25-84994002

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