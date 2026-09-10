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WKN: 914178 | ISIN: US8688731004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
18.11.25 | 08:04
36,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
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SURMODICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 16:14 Uhr
224 Leser
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Surmodics Inc.: Surmodics Opens Medical Device Coating Capabilities in Ireland

The Galway Facility Brings Nearly 50 Years of Coating Expertise, Cleanroom Coating Services and Analytical Testing Closer to Medical Device Manufacturers Across Ireland and Europe

BALLINASLOE, COUNTY GALWAY, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Surmodics, Inc. today announced its expanded medical device coating capabilities in Galway, Ireland, expanding access to the company's Performance Coatings and coating services for medical device manufacturers throughout Ireland and Europe.

The facility now includes dedicated cleanroom environments designed for medical device coating services and brings Surmodics' nearly 50 years of coating experience closer to one of the world's leading medical technology hubs. "Ireland is home to a significant concentration of medical device manufacturers and technology innovators, making it an important market for Surmodics and our customers," said Damien Kilcommons, Vice President of Site Operation at the Ireland facility. "By establishing dedicated coating capabilities in Ireland, we can work more closely with customers in the region and bring decades of coating science, process expertise and technical support closer to their development and manufacturing teams."

The Ireland facility strengthens Surmodics' ability to support medical device companies from early-stage development through commercialization. Customers can engage Surmodics for coating feasibility, process development, coating services and analytical testing while working with technical teams that understand the challenges associated with device materials and performance requirements.

Surmodics' coating portfolio includes hydrophilic, hemocompatible, antimicrobial and drug delivery technologies designed to improve the performance of a broad range of medical devices. The company also offers both UV and thermal-cure coating platforms, giving customers options based on device substrate, geometry, performance requirements and manufacturing needs.

Analytical Testing Services complement Surmodics' coating capabilities by helping manufacturers evaluate coating performance and better understand factors including lubricity, durability, particulate generation and surface characteristics. These services can be used in combination with Surmodics coating programs or independently to support a broad range of medical device applications. By providing both integrated and standalone analytical expertise, Surmodics can help customers identify potential issues earlier in development, better characterize device performance and reduce risk as programs move toward commercialization.

The Ireland expansion is part of Surmodics' broader strategy to strengthen its focus on coatings and biomaterials while expanding global access to its capabilities. Surmodics brings together coating technologies, specialty polymers, analytical and testing capabilities, application development and contract coating expertise, allowing customers to engage at the point where they need support most - from material and coating selection through process development, testing, technology transfer and commercial-scale support.

"Our commitment towards maintaining our global leadership in coatings and biomaterials brings together a differentiated set of capabilities that can support customers across the development continuum," said Charlie Olson, Senior Vice President and President, Medical Device Coatings. "As we expand our global footprint, we are making that expertise more accessible and providing customers with the local technical and manufacturing support they need as programs advance."

About Surmodics

Surmodics provides performance coating technologies, specialty polymers, coating services and analytical testing capabilities to the medical device industry. With nearly 50 years of coating expertise, Surmodics works with medical device manufacturers to address complex material and surface challenges, improve device performance and support programs from early feasibility through commercialization.

For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

CONTACT:

Jay Thompson
Jay.thompson@surmodics.com

SOURCE: Surmodics Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/surmodics-opens-medical-device-coating-capabilities-in-ireland-1219013

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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