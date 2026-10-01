Surmodics Inc.: Surmodics Acquires Alta Biomed Business, Expanding Hemocompatible Surface Technology and Analytical Testing Capabilities

Acquisition adds proven PzF thin-film surface modification technology, specialized blood- and tissue-contacting device expertise and a West Coast testing facility

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Surmodics Inc., a leading provider of surface technologies and performance coatings for the medical device industry, today announced that it has acquired the business of Alta Biomed, a Carlsbad, California-based medical device coating and testing services company specializing in surface technologies for vascular and other medical devices.

The acquisition is a strategic addition to Surmodics' growing portfolio of hemocompatible and biocompatible surface technologies. It brings Alta Biomed's proprietary PzF thin-film surface modification technology to Surmodics, adding an established anti-thrombotic, anti-inflammatory and pro-healing option that joins Surmodics' existing hemocompatible portfolio.

"As medical device innovation advances in neuromodulation, brain-computer interfaces, neurovascular, structural heart, and venous and arterial technologies, engineers and scientists need a broader range of surface technology options to address increasingly complex blood-contacting applications," said Charlie Olson, President, Surmodics Coatings, Biomaterials and Catheter Technologies. "PzF gives our customers another proven thin-film surface modification to consider as they develop the next generation of devices."

PzF is an ultra-thin polymer surface modification technology designed to enhance hemocompatibility for blood and tissue-contacting medical devices and materials. With more than 20 years of history in medical device applications, PzF has received six FDA clearances and one PMA approval and is commercialized today in cardiovascular and embolization technologies. The technology can be applied to a variety of substrates ranging from metals, polymers, medical fabrics and even tissue. Device applications include stents, grafts, catheters, filters, nitinol devices, ePTFE devices and PET/polyester materials.

The acquisition also expands Surmodics' analytical testing capabilities. Alta Biomed's Carlsbad facility brings established expertise in hemocompatibility and particulate testing, including coating integrity assessment, acute particulate testing and dynamic human blood loop testing used to compare coated and uncoated devices.

With the acquisition complete, Surmodics has assumed Alta Biomed's ongoing operations in Carlsbad. The location expands Surmodics' geographic footprint and provides a West Coast presence closer to many medical device companies in California and the surrounding region. Existing Alta Biomed programs will continue as the company's PzF surface modification and testing capabilities are integrated into the broader Surmodics organization.

"This acquisition is a natural and exciting next step for our team. Joining Surmodics provides the scale, established leadership and global access to reach more patients with our advanced coating technologies," said Chris Nocera, VP of Engineering, Alta Biomed, who will lead the Carlsbad site.

The acquisition further advances Surmodics' strategy to build a differentiated portfolio of coating and surface modification technologies, specialty biomaterials and technical services that can support medical device companies from early feasibility and technology selection through testing, process development and commercialization.

About Alta Biomed

Alta Biomed, formerly Alta Biomaterials and a portfolio company of Nidus Biomedical, is a medical device coating services and testing company based in Carlsbad, California. The company specializes in PzF thin-film surface technology for vascular and other medical devices and works with medical device developers on coating feasibility, process development, coating integrity assessment, particulate testing and dynamic human blood loop testing. For more information visit www.altabiomed.com/.

About Surmodics

Surmodics provides performance coatings, surface technologies, specialty polymers, analytical testing, drug delivery and catheter development capabilities to the medical device industry. With nearly 50 years of experience in surface technology and biomaterials, Surmodics works with medical device developers to improve device performance and support programs from early-stage feasibility through commercialization. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

Media Contact

Jay Thompson

jay.thompson@surmodics.com

SOURCE: Surmodics Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/surmodics-acquires-alta-biomed-business-expanding-hemocompatible-surf-1229942