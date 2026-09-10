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WKN: A0E9TF | ISIN: FR0010193979 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B0
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 18:16
3,890 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBO TERRITORIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBO TERRITORIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8904,01018:44
Actusnews Wire
10.09.2026 17:53 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2026

Press release - Availability of the

Half-year financial report

Sainte-Marie, September 10, 2026, 7:45p.m.



NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2026



CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The report notably includes:

  • Half-year activity report,
  • Half-year condensed consolidated financial statements,
  • Statutory Auditors' reports,
  • Statement by the person responsible.



The 2026 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial and Non-Financial Documents / Half-Year Reports".

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€393m economic property portfolio value at end-June 2026). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

More information about cboterritoria.com



Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com
Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100180-cbot_mad_rfs_2026_press_release.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.