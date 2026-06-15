Press release - Eligibility for the French "PEA-PME" scheme

Sainte-Marie, June 15, 2026, 8 p.m.





CBo Territoria, french commercial real estate company,

confirms PEA-PME eligibility





CBo Territoria (Euronext Paris Compartment C: FR0010193979, CBOT) announces that its shares are eligible[1] for inclusion in the French equity savings plan dedicated to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("PEA-PME").

A leading real estate player in Réunion for more than 20 years, CBo Territoria is a multi-regional real estate investment and development company with a high-quality property portfolio valued at nearly €392 million as of December 31, 2025. The portfolio consists of 86% diversified commercial real estate assets, including retail, office and business parks.

For many years, this eligibility has reinforced the position of CBo Territoria on the Paris market. As one of the few French listed real estate companies eligible for the PEA-PME scheme, the Group provides investors with access to listed real estate exposure through this long-term savings vehicle.

The PEA-PME offers the same tax advantages as the traditional PEA (French Equity Savings Plan), including an exemption from income tax on capital gains and dividends, provided that no withdrawals are made during the first five years.





2026 Financial calendar

Results for the 1st half of 2026: Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (after market close)





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional property developer and investment company (€391.3m economic property portfolio value at end-December 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

More information about cboterritoria.com









Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

[1] Eligible for the PEA-PME are shares of listed companies with a market capitalization of less than €2 billion, or that had such a capitalization at the close of at least one of the four calendar years preceding the year used to assess the eligibility of the securities (Article L.221-32-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code).

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98753-260615_cbot_cp-pea-pme-vang.pdf