CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025

Press release - Availability of the

annual financial report

Sainte-Marie, April 3, 2026, 8p.m.





NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025





CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the annual financial report as of December 31, 2025 have been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format.



The statements include:

- message from Chief Executive Officer and a presentation of the Group,

- management report,

- ESG report,

- corporate governance report,

- 2025 consolidated financial statements,

- 2025 annual financial statements,

- Statutory Auditors' reports,

- agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2026,

- certificate of the person responsible.



The 2025 annual financial report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "Finance / Regulated Information / Financial and non financial documents / Annual reports / 2026 ".



Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.



2026 Financial calendar: Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (Sainte-Marie La Réunion)



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€391.3m economic property portfolio value at end-December 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

More information about cboterritoria.com



Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97413-cbot_press-release-rfa-2025-v-ang.pdf