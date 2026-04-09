Press release - Signing of a framework agreement between CBo and BIOTOPE

Sainte-Marie, April 9, 2026, 8:00 p.m.







CBo Territoria renews its long-standing framework agreement with Biotope, extending a partnership in place since 2013





A leading economic player in Réunion Island, CBo Territoria reaffirms its commitment to responsible real estate development by fully integrating social and environmental considerations into each of its projects. Since 2013, the Group has relied on the expertise of environmental engineering firm Biotope to support this approach. The partnership is designed to balance sustainable regional development with the preservation of natural resources, while ensuring strict control of environmental impacts and risks. Building on thirteen years of successful collaboration, CBo Territoria and Biotope are announcing the fifth renewal of their framework agreement at the start of this year.

Under this agreement, CBo Territoria entrusts Biotope with comprehensive environmental coordination across its development and construction operations. This support spans the entire project lifecycle, from design through completion, embedding ecological considerations, regulatory requirements, and environmental best practices at the core of construction contracts. It is intended to ensure impact control, continuous improvement of practices, and the assessment of environmental performance across operations.

Biotope also acts as an advisor to the Group on all regulatory matters related to environmental compliance. Over the past thirteen years, this collaboration has delivered measurable improvements in both environmental practices and the environmental management standards of contractors.

CBo Territoria requires its partners and contractors to comply with strict commitments regarding safety regulations, labor law, and environmental standards. As such, all partners must sign a charter and commit to its terms prior to contract execution.

"This environmental coordination work conducted with Biotope is fully aligned with our 'Impact Péï 2030' roadmap, which is structured around four priorities: being a responsible corporate citizen, actively engaged in environmental stewardship, efficient in energy management, and committed as an employer. Renewing this agreement addresses a key strategic priority: preserving our island, its environment, and its biodiversity, while strengthening our ESG standards across our partner ecosystem," said Géraldine Neyret, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

CBo Territoria's robust CSR strategy has been recognized with a "Silver" rating from Ethifinance ESG Ratings, with a score of 68/100 in 2025. This reflects a one-point increase year over year and a seven-point improvement since 2022, highlighting the Group's continuous progress in environmental, social, and governance practices.



2026 Financial calendar

Annual Shareholders' meeting: April 28, 2026 (Sainte-Marie-la-Réunion)

2026 Half-year results: September 8, 2026 (after market close)

Investor presentation on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time)



About Biotope (www.biotope.fr)

Founded in 1993 by nature enthusiasts committed to preserving biodiversity, the company has emerged as a French and European leader in environmental engineering over more than 30 years. With nearly 500 employees (naturalist and environmental experts), 27 offices in France (including overseas territories) and 8 internationally, the BIOTOPE consulting firm supports public and private stakeholders in nature conservation and the environmental integration of development projects, from Colombia to China, as well as across the Mediterranean, Africa, and the French overseas territories.

Established on Reunion Island in 2002, Biotope deploys the full range of the company's expertise both locally and across the Southwest Indian Ocean region. With more than 1,500 projects completed on the island and in the region, our Indian Ocean office is a recognized independent player, actively working alongside all those committed to nature conservation and the sustainable development of our societies.



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional property developer and investment company (€391.3m economic property portfolio value at end-December 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

More information about cboterritoria.com



Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97510-260409-cbot_press-release-biotope.pdf