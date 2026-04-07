CBO TERRITORIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2026 - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE RELEASE OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING

Press release - Publication of the preparatory documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting

Sainte-Marie, April 7, 2026, 9a.m.





COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2026

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE RELEASE OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING





Shareholders of the Company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting on April 28, 2026, to be held at 2:30 p.m. at Hub Lizine - 8 rue Pondichéry - La Mare - 97438 Sainte-Marie (La Réunion).

A live video webcast of the Meeting will be available to shareholders via our website at www.cboterritoria.com (pre?registration required). A recording of the Meeting will be made available on the Company's website no later than seven (7) business days after the date of the Meeting and will remain accessible for at least two years from the date it is posted online.

The preliminary notice containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in BALO No. 35 of March 23, 2026, and the notice of meeting will be published in the "BALO" (French Journal of Mandatory Statutory Notices) No. 42 of April 8, 2026, as well as in a legal announcements newspaper (LE QUOTIDIEN) on April 8, 2026.

The preparatory documents for the meeting set out in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the company's website (www.cboterritoria.com in the "Finance / Informations réglementées / Assemblées d'actionnaires / 2026" section ).

The preparatory documents for the meeting are also made available to shareholders from the time the meeting is convened. As a result, in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder may request that the Company transmit them the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if required by electronic means, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting. The exercise of this right by bearer share holders is contingent upon to the production of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts maintained by the authorized financial agent.

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's headquarters.



2026 Financial calendar: Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (Sainte-Marie La Réunion)





About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€391.3m economic property portfolio value at end-December 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

More information about cboterritoria.com





Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

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