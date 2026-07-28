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WKN: A0E9TF | ISIN: FR0010193979 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B0
Stuttgart
28.07.26 | 18:18
3,820 Euro
-1,29 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBO TERRITORIA Chart 1 Jahr
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CBO TERRITORIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,94018:46
Actusnews Wire
28.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
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CBO TERRITORIA: Les Aloes: 35 new intermediate rental homes delivered to SHLMR (Action Logement Group)

Press Release - Residential Development

Sainte-Marie, July 28, 2026, 8:00 p.m.




Les Aloes: 35 new intermediate rental homes
delivered to SHLMR
Action Logement Group)



In response to strong housing demand on Réunion Island, CBo Territoria continues its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality housing. On July 22, 2026, the Group delivered the first phase of the Les Aloes residential development (Aloe Macra project) to SHLMR (Action Logement Group), comprising 35 intermediate rental housing units.

Developed under an off-plan property sale (Vente en l'État Futur d'Achèvement - VEFA), the first phase comprises 15 one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom, and 6 three-bedroom intermediate rental apartments, spread across two six-story buildings. With 55 parking spaces, the development was designed to provide future residents with a functional living environment designed for everyday living.

Through this development, CBo Territoria continues to expand a diversified residential offering that meets the needs of households on Réunion Island.

The quality of the residence is recognized through NF Habitat certification, which guarantees high standards of comfort, safety, energy performance, indoor air quality, and respect for the environment. This certification reflects CBo Territoria's ambition to design homes that are sustainable, high-performing, and enjoyable to live in.

Beyond its residential purpose, the development also illustrates CBo Territoria's CSR commitment to the region's economic and social development. The construction project generated more than 9,000 hours of employment integration for people returning to the workforce, across a wide range of construction trades, including structural work, plumbing, waterproofing, aluminum joinery, and tiling.

Upon completion, the development will comprise a total of 76 intermediate rental housing units. The second phase is scheduled for completion during the fourth quarter of 2026 and will culminate in the completion of a 10-story tower, which will be the tallest building and the defining landmark of the Beauséjour urban center.

This landmark project once again demonstrates the strength of the partnership between CBo Territoria and SHLMR (Action Logement Group). Together, the two organizations share a commitment to helping meet growing housing demand by combining residential quality, environmental performance, and seamless urban integration.



2026 Financial calendar

  • Results for the 1st half of 2026: Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (after market close)


About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional property developer and investment company (€391.3m economic property portfolio value at end-December 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

More information about cboterritoria.com



Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com
Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99548-260728_cbot_communique-de-presse_aloes-vdef-ang.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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